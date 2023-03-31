Is A Good Person on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘A Good Person’ is a drama movie that revolves around the unlikely relationship between a young woman living with guilt and a father who struggles with grief after losing her daughter. Written and directed by Zach Braff, the film features stellar onscreen performances from some of the popular names in the Hollywood industry, including Florence Pugh, Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, Celeste O’Connor, and Morgan Freeman.

Upon its premiere, the drama movie opened to mixed reviews from critics but the terrific performances from the star-studded cast and the schmaltzy storyline received the praise that they deserve. If you are a fan of Florence Pugh or Morgan Freeman, you might be more than eager to learn all about this film. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is A Good Person About?

The narrative follows a once-thriving young woman named Allison who gets involved in a tragic accident that ends up in the demise of her future sister-in-law. Struck with guilt, she connects with Daniel, the grieving father of her dead future sister-in-law. As the two deal with their respective personal lives, they form an emotional connection with each other and realize that friendships can bloom in unexpected places and ways. Do you wish to join the two protagonists on their emotional journey? For that, you will have to watch the Morgan Freeman starrer yourself. So, let’s find out how and where you can do so!

Is A Good Person on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘A Good Person’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. But thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you have plenty of other options at your disposal. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Fatherhood‘ and ‘The Starling.’

Is A Good Person on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t include ‘A Good Person’ in its extensive catalog of content. But instead of brooding over it, you might want to make the most of your subscription and turn to similar drama films on the streamer, such as ‘The Fallout.’

Is A Good Person on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘A Good Person’ is not a part of Hulu’s library. However, you have the option to tune into other alternatives that the streamer offers, including ‘Changeland.’

Is A Good Person on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘A Good Person’ in its catalog. Alternatively, you have plenty of other alternatives at your disposal. We recommend you watch ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘The Tender Bar,’ and ‘Fathers & Daughters.’

Where to Watch A Good Person Online?

Currently, ‘A Good Person’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you don’t have the option to watch the drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If you are looking to get an immersive experience on the big screen, you can always check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream A Good Person For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘A Good Person’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms at the moment, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the Florence Pugh starrer for free. But you can keep your hopes up and wait for the drama film to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, it is our humble request that you stray away from any illegal methods to watch your preferred content and instead, pay for the relevant subscription and show your support to the art of cinema.

