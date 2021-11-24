Is A Holiday Chance on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘A Holiday Chance’ is a comedy-drama film that revolves around the Chance family that owns a multi-million-dollar entertainment company. But as the holiday season approaches, they get some bad news, which prompts two feuding sisters to come together and save the company their parents built with their hard work. Directed by Jamal Hill, the family movie features Nafessa Williams, Sharon Leal, Tobias Truvillion, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Chasity Saunders, Crystal-Lee Naomi, and Richard Lawson.

What is A Holiday Chance About?

Garvin Chance is the founder of Chance Vision, a successful media company. But during Christmastime, he gets the bad news that the business is going under. He clearly needs all the support he can from his family, but his daughters – Noel and Naomi – just can’t seem to get along. The two young women used to be close at one point in time, which is clearly not the case anymore. So, will they be able to bury the hatchet and be the pillars of support their parents need them to be? You will have to watch the film to find out! Now, let’ see how you can do that!

Is A Holiday Chance on Netflix?

If you were hoping to watch ‘A Holiday Chance’ on Netflix, you will be disappointed as the family comedy is not available on the streamer. However, we can suggest a few films that have the perfect blend of Christmas cheer and family drama. They are ‘Christmas Inheritance’ and ‘The Claus Family.’

Is A Holiday Chance on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘A Holiday Chance’ is not a part of Hulu’s catalog, but we can think of a few movies that you might like. We recommend watching ‘A Christmas Solo’ or ‘Christmas With the Andersons.’

Is A Holiday Chance on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video users will have to look for ‘A Holiday Chance’ elsewhere, as the movie is not streaming on the platform. But instead, you might enjoy watching ‘The Christmas Lodge’ or ‘Christmas on the Bayou.’

Is A Holiday Chance on HBO Max?

The Christmas-themed family drama is not available on HBO Max, but the streamer has plenty of other options. If you are looking for something in a similar vein, you could watch ‘Parental Guidance’ or ‘A Dennis the Menace Christmas.’

Where to Watch A Holiday Chance Online?

‘A Holiday Chance’ premiered in select theatres across the USA on November 24, 2021, and is currently not available on any digital platforms. So, if you want to watch the film, you can check for show timings and book your tickets here.

How to Stream A Holiday Chance for Free?

Since ‘A Holiday Chance’ exclusively released in theatres, it is not possible to watch it free of cost as of now. But we highly recommend our readers avoid using illegal ways and watch the movie only after paying for it.

