Is A Little White Lie on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

‘A Little White Lie’ is a comedy film that is sure to tug at your heartstrings and leave you in splinters. Spearheaded by director Michael Maren, the movie revolves around a New York City handyman who gets mistaken for a famous author. Moreover, it is powered by an ensemble cast, including Kate Hudson, Michael Shannon, and Zach Braff, among others. Although the movie generally received mixed to average reviews, some critics have lauded the carefully crafted story and mentioned good things about the performances. Hence, if you are already intrigued by the premise and want to learn more, we have you covered!

What Is A Little White Lie About?

‘A Little White Lie’ follows Shriver, a New York City handyman, who has fallen on some hard times in the recent past. Although Shriver lives on his own and has no association with literature, he suddenly receives an invitation to a literary festival. The movie then reveals that the invitation was meant to go to the writer with the same name, who has lived a private life for over 20 years. Nevertheless, the handyman accepts the invitation and impersonates the author at the festival, which earns him quite a bit of popularity. Besides, he even appears romantically interested in an English teacher, and it seems like his life is taking a turn for the better. However, things turn crazy once the real author arrives on the scene and proceeds to unmask the imposter.

Is A Little White Lie On Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘A Little White Lie’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive library. However, if you’re in the mood for some feel-good comedy, we recommend alternatives such as ‘1000 Miles from Christmas,’ ‘Long Story Short,’ and ‘The Stand In.’

Is A Little White Lie On Hulu?

No, ‘A Little White Lie’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. However, one should not be disappointed as the streamer offers exciting alternatives like ‘The Hating Game,’ ‘The Valet,’ and ‘Darby and the Dead.’

Is ‘A Little White Lie’ on Amazon Prime?

While a regular subscription to Amazon Prime will not let you stream ‘A Little White Lie,’ you can rent or purchase the movie here. Besides, you can use your usual plan to access equally entertaining alternatives for free, including ‘Don’t Read This on a Plane,’ ‘Your Christmas or Mine?,’ and ‘Election.’

Is A Little White Lie on HBO Max?

People subscribed to HBO Max will be disappointed as ‘A Little White Lie’ is not a part of the streamers’ content catalog. However, do not let that stop you from exploring titles like ‘This Is the End,’ ‘Amsterdam,’ and ‘We’re the Millers.’

Where To Watch A Little White Lie Online?

‘A Little White Lie’ has been released in select theatres. Moreover, it be rented or purchased on VOD platforms like DirecTV, Spectrum On Demand, Vudu, and Google Play. Although, if you wish to have a more immersive experience, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How To Stream A Little White Lie For Free?

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch ‘A Little White Lie’ for free, as it has only had a limited theatrical release and is available only on a few video on demand platforms. Hence, all you can do is hope for it to arrive on an online platform offering a free trial to its new users. That said, we always encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to watch and not use unethical methods to do the same.

