Is After Yang on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Written and directed by Kogonada, ‘After Yang’ is a science fiction drama movie inspired by Alexander Weinstein’s short story titled ‘Saying Goodbye to Yang.’ The film focuses on Jake, a father who finally sees the growing gap between him and his wife and daughter when he tries to help the latter with her malfunctioning android. The realization also comes with a few other unexpected learning about the titular robot and teaches Jake’s family important lessons on loss and love. If you feel that movie sounds interesting and wish to learn more about its premise or streaming details, then allow us to be your guide.

What is After Yang About?

Jake is the family patriarch of the Fleming household and works hard at his tea shop to offer his family a good life. Luckily, he also has his wife Kyra, a businesswoman, to help him with that. The couple’s adopted daughter Mika is cared for by an android named Yang, which was initially bought as an older sibling for the girl. However, when it eventually becomes responsive, Jake is forced to fix it as soon as possible as the couple doesn’t always have the time to look out for Kyra. But as he begins to repair the malfunctioning android, the protagonist finally comes to terms with the growing distance between the members of the Fleming household. Furthermore, he is also shocked to learn that Yang had his own life and has left an indelible mark on the family.

Is After Yang on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have ‘After Yang’ in its massive catalog. Viewers looking for something similar can watch ‘Chappie‘ or ‘I Am Mother.’

Is After Yang on Hulu?

Although Hulu’s basic subscription won’t provide you access to the science fiction movie, people with Showtime add-on can watch exclusive content of the platform, including the Colin Farrell and Jodie Smith-starrer. You can learn more about it here.

Is After Yang on Amazon Prime?

No, the Colin Farrell and Jodie Smith-starrer is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current catalog. However, the film is expected to be available for rent/purchase soon. Therefore, you should regularly check Amazon Prime’s official website for an update. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can stream ‘Robocop.’

Is After Yang on HBO Max?

Since ‘After Yang’ is currently inaccessible on HBO Max, people with a subscription to the platform can instead watch other science fiction drama movies like ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong‘ or ‘Real Steel.’

Where to Watch After Yang Online?

The Kogonada directorial is all set to release theatrically in the United States on March 4, 2022. So, people who love watching films in cinema halls can book their tickets on Fandango. However, people who wish to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes can do so by visiting Showtime’s official website. The film will premiere on the aforementioned date at 9 PM ET/PT.

One can also stream the movie using live TV streaming platforms such as YouTubeTV, Sling, and FuboTV. ‘After Yang’ is also available on DirecTV and is reportedly arriving soon on Spectrum. According to Showtime’s official website, the film is also expected to be available on video-on-demand platforms on and after its official release date mentioned earlier. Therefore, we recommend our readers regularly check platforms like Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube.

How to Stream After Yang for Free?

Hulu’s Showtime add-on, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV come with a 7-day free trial, while Sling and Showtime give viewers a three and thirty-day window to experience its services free of cost. So, one can use any one of the offers to watch the movie without paying anything. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Robot Movies