Is Aftersun on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Aftersun’ is a drama movie that follows an 11-year-old girl and her father who go to a luxurious resort to celebrate the latter’s 31st birthday. Fast forward to two decades, the daughter reminisces their memories together and reflects on their relationship. Written and directed by Charlotte Wells, the dramatic tale is matched by equally dramatic and stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Brooklyn Toulson, and Sally Messham.

The father-daughter movie has received praise and appreciation from a majority of critics and fans around the world with its cinematography, direction, heartfelt performances, and sentimental story receiving universal acclaim. After learning about the positive reviews, you must be eager to learn more about this movie. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Aftersun About?

Set in the late 1990s, the narrative revolves around 11-year-old Sophie as she spends time at a vacation resort with her loving father, Calum. However, twenty years later, when Sophie comes of age, inevitably, she recollects all the past memories of her father and realizes how he struggled with life, in general, outside of fatherhood. Now, she tries to reunite with her father and get to know the real him this time. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the movie yourself!

Is Aftersun on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Aftersun’ on its expansive platform. However, thanks to its massive catalog, it makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Like Father‘ and ‘Fatherhood.’

Is Aftersun on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Aftersun’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Instead, you have the option to turn to similar father-daughter movies such as ‘The Descendants‘ and ‘The Roads Not Taken.’

Is Aftersun on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Aftersun’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, it is available for purchase on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same right here! For subscribers looking to utilize their regular subscriptions, you can instead watch ‘Don’t Make Me Go‘ and ‘Fathers & Daughters.’

Is Aftersun on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Aftersun’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can turn to other alternatives that HBO Max houses, including ‘Trouble With the Curve‘ and ‘King Richard.’ Although both these films are sports dramas, they portray the relationship between a father and his daughters in a deep manner, much like ‘Aftersun.’

Where to Watch Aftersun Online?

‘Aftersun’ has been released in theaters, but you can also buy or rent the drama film on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. However, if you wish to watch the emotional journey of this father-daughter relationship on the big screen, you can check out show timings on Fandango.

How to Stream Aftersun For Free?

Since ‘Aftersun’ is not available for streaming on any of the digital platforms at the moment, there is no way for you to stream the film free of cost. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to unethical means to do the same.

