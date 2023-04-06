Is Air on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the true origin story of Nike’s Air Jordan shoe line, ‘Air’ is a biographical sports drama movie that gives us a detailed account of the revolutionary partnership between an up-and-coming Michael Jordan and Nike’s basketball division, changing the complexion of sports and contemporary culture. Directed by Ben Affleck who also stars in the film, it also features stellar performances from some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, including Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis.

Upon its premiere, the sports movie opened to highly positive reviews from critics. From Affleck’s period-piece-perfect direction and dramatization of a true tale to the passionate performances from the star-studded cast, viewers are bound to stay hooked from the beginning to the end. So, if you are interested in knowing more about the film, including where you can watch it, we have got you covered!

What is Air About?

Set in 1984, the narrative revolves around Nike, an Oregon-based brand that is on the verge of bankruptcy. In order to turn the situation around, chairman Rob Strasser and co-founder Phil Knight together decide to hire a stubborn salesman named Sonny Vaccaro. With all the expectations from the then-rookie Michael Jordan rising, Sonny gets an epiphany to collaborate with the player and create a brand new basketball shoe line Air Jordan. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Ben Affleck directorial!

Is Air on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Air’ in its expansive collection. However, there are several other biographical movies you can turn to using your subscription, such as ‘The Laundromat‘ and ‘Dovlatov.’

Is Air on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Air’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. In the meanwhile, you can choose to make the most of your subscription by checking out similar films on HBO Max, including ‘Citizen Kane.’

Is Air on Hulu?

No, ‘Air’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you have the option of turning to other alternatives on the streamer. You might enjoy watching ‘The Hummingbird Project.’

Is Air on Amazon Prime?

Originally, ‘Air’ was slated to release on Amazon Prime Video but there was a change of plans when the movie received some strong results from test screenings. However, it is only a matter of time before the Matt Damon starrer arrives on the platform. You can keep checking about the same by heading over here! Until then, you can tune into other biographical movies that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘House of Gucci‘ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

Where to Watch Air Online?

As of writing, ‘Air’ has been released exclusively in theaters. Thus, you don’t have the option to watch the sports drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If you can’t wait to watch the drama unfold and want an immersive experience on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Air For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that, as of now, ‘Air’ is unavailable on any digital platform. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the sports film for free. What you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscription to get access to their favorite content instead of resorting to unethical methods to do the same.

