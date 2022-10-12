Is Alaska Daily on Netflix, Disney+ HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Tom McCarthy, ‘Alaska Daily’ is a drama series that follows renowned investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, who relocates to Alaska following a significant career setback. Hoping to redeem herself, she begins working in the daily metro newspaper and stumbles upon a groundbreaking topic for her story. Starring industry stalwarts like Hilary Swank, Grace Dove, Jeff Perry, and Ami Park, the show throws light upon a prevalent social issue and keeps the audience hooked to its gripping narrative. Now, if you are intrigued and wish to know everything about the show, we have collected all the details for you. Let’s begin!

What is Alaska Daily About?

Eileen Fitzgerald is a celebrated investigative journalist at the top of her career in New York. However, a public scandal ruins her reputation, and she loses her job, which compels her to move to Anchorage, Alaska. There, she joins Daily Alaskan, the metro daily newspaper, aiming to build back her career. Soon, Eileen discovers the shocking number of unsolved missing and murdered person cases among Indigenous people. Realizing the harsh conditions faced by the community, she decides to use her skills to cover the story.

Eileen begins investigating the situation with her colleague Roz, exposing the legal system’s failure. You would have to watch the show to follow the journalist as she delves into the harrowing stories of victims, and here’s how you can do so.

Is Alaska Daily on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Alaska Daily’ is not included in Netflix’s content catalog. But worry not, as you can still find similar shows on the streaming giant, such as ‘Unbelievable‘ and ‘In the Dark.’ Both shows feature women finding themselves investigating unexpected situations and ending up uncovering the shortcomings of law enforcement.

Is Alaska Daily on Hulu?

We have good news, as ‘Alaska Daily’ is available for streaming on Hulu; you can find all the details here!

Is Alaska Daily on Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can purchase ‘Alaska Daily’ episodes on Amazon Prime here. Otherwise, you can check out the streamer’s regular offerings like ‘Endeavour‘ and ‘Deep Water.’

Is Alaska Daily on HBO Max?

While you will not find ‘Alaska Daily’ in HBO Max’s content library, you have plenty of equally thrilling alternatives to satisfy your cravings for good dramas. We recommend you to watch ‘C.B. Strike‘ and ‘Mare of Easttown.’

Is Alaska Daily on Disney+?

Disney+ users will have to look elsewhere for ‘Alaska Daily,’ as the show is unavailable on the streaming platform. Although, you can still utilize your subscription to watch shows like ‘The Missing‘ and ‘The Killing.’

Where to Watch Alaska Daily Online?

You can watch ‘Alaska Daily’ on ABC’s official website. Moreover, you can stream the show on FuboTV, Spectrum On Demand, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Lastly, you can rent or buy episodes on Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

How to Stream Alaska Daily For Free?

Luckily, Hulu and Xfinity offer first-time subscribers one month of free access to their content, whereas YouTube TV offers the same for 14 days. On the other hand, FuboTV has a 7-day free trial offer for new users. Hence, you can use any of these to watch ‘Alaska Daily’ without a cost. That said, we advise our readers to always pay for their favorite content and not resort to unethical means.

