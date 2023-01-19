Is Alert Missing Persons Unit on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ is a police procedural crime series that follows an ex-married couple, Jason Grant and Nikki Batista, who works for the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) of the Philadelphia Police Department and try to get to the bottom of the disappearance of their son. Created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, the suspenseful vibe of the crime drama series is matched by the cast members’ dramatic performances. Fans of mysteries and thrillers will likely find the plot intriguing enough to want to know more about the show. If you can say the same for yourself, we have some important details!

What is Alert: Missing Persons Unit About?

Set in the Missing Persons Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department, the narrative focuses on Nikki Batista, who joins the special force after her son’s unexpected disappearance. Working alongside her ex-husband Jason Grant, she helps other people find their missing loved ones. In the meanwhile, the ex-couple keeps their differences aside and continues their search for their long-lost son, hoping to reunite with him one day. Do you want to find out if Jason and Nikki are able to find their missing son? Well, you will have to watch the show yourself for that, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Alert: Missing Persons Unit on Netflix?

No, ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Marcella‘ and ‘The Forest.’

Is Alert: Missing Persons Unit on Hulu?

We have good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ is available for streaming on the platform, and you can catch all the episodes right here!

Is Alert: Missing Persons Unit on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar shows on the streaming giant, including ‘Unforgotten‘ and ‘The Mysteries of Laura.’

Is Alert: Missing Persons Unit on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers are likely to get disappointed to know that ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ is unavailable on the streamer. However, that should not stop you from checking out other alternatives that HBO Max houses. We recommend you watch ‘Without a Trace‘ and ‘Cold Case.’

Where to Watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit Online?

Apart from Hulu, ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ is available for streaming on Fox, DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and Spectrum on Demand. In addition, you can also buy or rent the series on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

How to Stream Alert: Missing Persons Unit For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu and DirecTV offer a 30-day and five-day free trial, respectively, to their new subscribers. Moreover, FuboTV and YouTubeTV give their new users free access to their content for the first seven days. So, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ free of any cost. Having said that, we always encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscription to get access to their favorite content instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

