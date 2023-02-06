Is Alice Darling on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Alice, Darling’ is a psychological thriller movie that focuses on a young woman in a relationship with an abusive and controlling boyfriend. Soon, she gets confronted by her two close friends and is forced to get some clarity about her relationship. Helmed by Mary Nighy in her directorial debut, the mystery drama film features Anna Kendrick in a starring role as the protagonist, alongside a bunch of other talented actors and actresses, including Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Upon its premiere, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics with most of them giving high praises to Kendrick’s stellar onscreen performance and the powerful storyline filled with important subjects. After hearing such positive things, it is natural for you to be eager to learn more about this thriller movie. Luckily, we have gathered all the necessary information you might require!

What is Alice, Darling About?

The narrative follows Alice who is in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend Simon and gets invited to spend some quality time with two of her closest girlfriends — Tess and Sophie. This vacation allows Alice to rediscover herself and see things from a different perspective to get some clarity. Now, when she starts to realize that she had been mistaking Simon’s abuse for love all this time, he crashes their vacation and starts plotting his vengeance. So, how will things turn out to be for Alice? To find out, you will have to watch the movie yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Alice, Darling on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Alice, Darling’ on its expansive platform. But thanks to its massive collection of movies and TV shows, subscribers have plenty of other options along the same lines, such as ‘The Paramedic,’ ‘Loving Adults,’ and ‘Secret Obsession.’

Is Alice, Darling on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Alice, Darling’ is not included in the streamer’s library. However, you have the option to turn to other alternatives, including ‘Sleeping With the Enemy‘ and ‘A Vigilante.’

Is Alice, Darling on Hulu?

No, ‘Alice, Darling’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. But the streamer makes up for it by providing you with similar movies on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘Deep Water.’ Although the storyline is quite different, it is also a psychological thriller that focuses on a complicated relationship with deadly consequences.

Is Alice, Darling on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Alice, Darling’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option to purchase it on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you may head over here! For people with regular subscriptions, you might want to turn to other alternatives like ‘Evil Eye.’

Where to Watch Alice, Darling Online?

‘Alice, Darling’ has been released in theaters and on several VOD platforms. You can purchase the thriller movie on DirecTV, Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. But if you prefer to catch the action on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Alice, Darling For Free?

Since ‘Alice, Darling’ is available online only for purchase at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the psychological thriller movie for free. But don’t lose hope because it might arrive on one of the digital platforms offering a free trial for its new subscribers, sooner rather than later. Having said that, it is our humble request that our readers pay for the content they wish to consume and stay away from any of the illegal methods to do the same.

