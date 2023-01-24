Is All Quiet on the Western Front on HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, or Prime?

Based on the 1929 eponymous novel by Erich Maria Remarque, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front‘ is a German anti-war drama movie that follows a young German soldier whose excitement to fight for his country vanishes upon facing the reality of war. Co-written and helmed by Edward Berger, the historical film features heartfelt performances from a group of talented actors, including Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, and Moritz Klaus. If war or anti-war movies tend to intrigue you then you must be eager to learn more about this film. Well, in that case, here are all the details you might require!

What is All Quiet on the Western Front About?

Set in the final days of World War I, the gripping narrative follows a young German soldier named Paul Bäumer and his friends, Albert and Müller, who excitingly volunteer to join the German army and fight in the war for their motherland. Soon, when they come face to face with the dangerous reality of war, it doesn’t take much time for their initial euphoria to turn into fear and desperation as they fight for their lives in the trenches. So, do they survive the wrath of the war? There’s only one way to find out, that is, by watching the film yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is All Quiet on the Western Front on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much as there are other alternatives you can turn to by using your subscription. You might want to check out ‘Lone Survivor‘ and ‘The Battle of Algiers.’

Is All Quiet on the Western Front on Disney+?

No, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is not a part of Disney+’s massive catalog of content. However, there are a few similar options at your disposal, such as ‘Red Tails.’

Is All Quiet on the Western Front on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, Hulu more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘Dunkirk‘ and ‘The East.’

Is All Quiet on the Western Front on Netflix?

We have great news for Netflix subscribers! ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix. You can enjoy the Edward Berger directorial by heading over here!

Is All Quiet on the Western Front on Amazon Prime?

While ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive library of content, subscribers of the streaming giant still have the option to watch similar war movies. We recommend you watch ‘Danger Close‘ and ‘Beneath Hill 60.’

Where to Watch All Quiet on the Western Front Online?

Apart from Netflix, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ has been released in theaters. So, if you wish to get a more immersive experience and watch the film on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream All Quiet on the Western Front For Free?

Unfortunately, Netflix no longer offers a free trial to its new subscribers. If we couple this with the fact that ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is unavailable on any other digital platforms as of now, it simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. What you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Having said that, we request our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than turning to unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front Filmed?