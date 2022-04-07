Is All the Old Knives on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Helmed by Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen, ‘All the Old Knives‘ is a spy thriller movie based on Olen Steinhauer’s eponymous book. The film follows CIA officer Henry Pelham who meets up with his former colleague and girlfriend Celia Harrison over dinner. As the two discuss an old case in Vienna gone wrong due to a mole, things long-hidden start coming to light.

‘All the Old Knives’ presents a different presentation style compared to most movies in the genre. The excellent chemistry between Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton keeps the audience engaged in the whodunnit. Laurence Fishburne‘s portrayal of Vic Wallinger as Henry’s no-nonsense boss is also commendable. We are sure you cannot wait to watch this splendid movie and here’s all you need to know for the same!

What is All the Old Knives About?

Eight years ago, a plane was hijacked in Vienna by terrorists resulting in hundreds of deaths. Henry Pelham, a CIA officer stationed in Vienna at the time, is wracked with guilt which was worsened by the fact that his colleague and lover Celia Harrison left him and the organization to live a peaceful life with a new family in Carmel, California. Henry’s boss, station officer Vic Wallinger informs him that the Vienna incident happened due to an inside leak. Henry revisits his old co-workers to find the mole and terminate them if necessary. As Henry sits down with Celia in a restaurant while he tries to uncover the truth, the former partners realize that one of them might not be alive after the meal.

Is All the Old Knives on Netflix?

Netflix users will have to look elsewhere to watch ‘All the Old Knives.’ If you are looking for similar movies on the platform, we recommend ‘Red Notice.’ Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, the film shows how an FBI officer and an art thief team up to track down another notorious thief. Fans looking for spy action must check out Daniel Craig‘s first appearance as James Bond in ‘Casino Royale.’

Is All the Old Knives on Hulu?

No, ‘All the Old Knives’ is not on Hulu. However, you can use your Hulu subscription to watch ‘The Debt.’ The movie narrates the story of a group of spies who lied about their mission status years ago and now face the consequences. Alternatively, watch as an ex-con turned tailor and an MI6 spy band together to fight the corruption in Panama in the Pierce Brosnan starrer ‘The Tailor of Panama.’

Is All the Old Knives on Amazon Prime?

‘All the Old Knives’ is indeed available on Amazon Prime. Prime members can watch the movie right here!

Is All the Old Knives on HBO Max?

While ‘All the Old Knives’ may not be available on HBO Max, you can still watch some fantastic spy thrillers on the platform. Check out Matt Damon as an amnesiac spy, who is being hunted down by people unknown in ‘The Bourne Identity.’ In ‘Taken 2’ a retired CIA officer and his wife are kidnapped by a man with a grudge. You can watch the story unfold right here!

Where to Watch All the Old Knives Online?

‘All the Old Knives’ was released digitally on Amazon Prime. You can also watch the movie in limited theatres by getting your tickets right here!

How to Stream All the Old Knives for Free?

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to all new customers. You can utilize this offer to check out the platform and watch ‘All the Old Knives’ at no cost. That being said, we do urge our readers to not use any illegal channels to watch their favorite films. Paying for relevant subscriptions goes a long way in supporting the cast and crew behind these movies.

