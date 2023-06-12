Is Alone on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Alone‘ is a survival reality TV show that focuses on ten survivalists who are placed in the wilderness to survive alone with nothing but camera gear and a backpack full of limited survival equipment under harsh conditions, surrounded by wildlife. Since the release of the inaugural iteration, the show has been receiving positive reviews from both critics and fans alike. So, if you are yet to check it out and find such shows intriguing, you must be eager to learn more about it. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details regarding the same!

What is Alone About?

The survival series pits together a group of ten individuals in a challenge to survive in the dangerous wilderness all alone without any connection from the outside world whatsoever. Equipped with a camera to document their own survival journey and a backpack with the bare necessities, the contestants attempt to become the last man standing to win the competition and win the cash prize of $500,000. Do you want to watch the contestants struggle yet somehow survive through their days in the wilderness? Well, here are all the ways you can watch the reality series online!

Is Alone on Netflix?

It is unfortunate that Netflix doesn’t house ‘Alone’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar survival shows on the streaming giant, such as ‘Outlast‘ and ‘Snowflake Mountain.’

Is Alone on HBO Max?

No, ‘Alone’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive library. Alternatively, you can always turn to other survival series along similar lines, much like ‘Naked and Afraid: Solo.’

Is Alone on Hulu?

We bring great news for Hulu subscribers! ‘Alone’ is available for streaming on the platform, and you can catch all the episodes right here!

Is Alone on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Alone’ is unavailable on Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can get access to it by including the Discovery+ add-on. It is also available for purchase on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! For people looking to use their regular subscriptions, they can tune into other alternatives that the streaming giant offers like ‘Survivor.’

Where to Watch Alone Online?

‘Alone’ is available for streaming on History, Pluto TV, Discovery+, DirecTV, FuboTV, Philo, Sling TV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you can buy or rent the series on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream Alone For Free?

Fortunately, you can get free access to ‘Alone’ on History and Pluto TV. Furthermore, Discovery+, FuboTV, and Philo offer a 7-day free trial to all its new subscribers. While DirecTV grants free access to its content for the first five days to its new users, Xfinity offers a month-long free trial for its new subscribers. Thus, you can make the most of any of these offers and stream the survival series for free. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions instead of looking for illegal ways to do so for free.

