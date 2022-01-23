Is American Dad on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, ‘American Dad’ is an adult animated sitcom that documents the most exciting moments in CIA agent Stan Smith’s life that is an entertaining mix of hilarious family interactions and patriotic adventures. You can sometimes find elements of fantasy in the show interlaced with observational comedy, and that is what ‘American Dad’ is widely famous for. Despite the stories being excessively wacky, the creators balance the weirdness with family instances and real-world issues. Co-creator and actor Seth Macfarlane lends his voice to the main character Stan, the conservative patriarch of the family. If you want to watch it online, we’d like to tell you how!

What Is American Dad About?

‘American Dad’ opens the first chapter in the fictional community of Langley Falls, Virginia. The Smiths are an upper-middle-class family consisting of caretaker Stan, his wife Francine, their daughter Hayley, and son, Steve. Hayley’s free-spiritedness is a direct contrast to Steve’s Dorky nature. Other main characters include Hayley’s boyfriend Jeff Fischer, the family’s pet goldfish, Klaus, and Roger, the alien. Stan’s boss Avery Bullock, the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, is also an interesting presence in the series. Here are all the ways you can stream the show online!

Is American Dad on Netflix?

‘American Dad’ is not currently a part of Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog of movies and TV shows. So you might want to hold on to alternatives like ‘F is For Family’ and ‘Big Mouth.’ These shows are sure to crack you up with their quirky humor and unpredictability.

Is American Dad on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is one platform where you will find the show on-demand. You can access the episodes here for either $1.99 per installment or $19.99 per season.

Is American Dad on Hulu?

Hulu users will be able to enjoy the show free of cost on the streaming platform here. Apart from that, there are many more options for you to explore on the streamer. ‘Family Guy‘ is one such adult-animated comedy series that has a lot of fans worldwide. In addition, subscribers of Hulu+Live TV can watch ‘American Dad’ through TBS on the streamer here.

Is American Dad on HBO Max?

Although HBO Max does not include ‘American Dad’ in its existing video catalog, the streamer houses countless AdultSwim productions. ‘Eagleheart‘ is undoubtedly one of our favorite picks. It follows a US Marshall who fights crime with his two partners. Another one is titled ‘The Boondocks.’

Where to Watch American Dad Online?

‘American Dad’ airs on TBS, so you can easily watch the show on TBS’ official website. If that is not an option, you can always rely on live streaming websites like DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. You can even stream the episodes on VOD services such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Spectrum.

How to Stream American Dad for Free?

First-time subscribers of fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV are eligible for seven days of free viewing. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu provide its new members with a 30-day long free trial. These offers will help you access the episodes without any additional cost. Having said that, we also don’t advise our readers to stray away from ethical means and stream content without paying.

