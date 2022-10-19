Is American Horror Story NYC on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ is the eleventh installment of the long-running horror anthology series ‘American Horror Story‘ that is set in New York City, as the name suggests. Created by the duo of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the eleventh season of the show features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, and Leslie Grossman. If you have been following the series since its inception, you must be excited to know more about this edition of the show, including where you can watch it. Well, we are here to fill you in on all the necessary details!

What is American Horror Story: NYC About?

Set along different time periods in the Big Apple, ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ is seemingly centered mainly around a group of queer characters. When mysterious disappearances and deaths take place in the city, a doctor makes a horrific discovery while a local reporter turns out to be tomorrow’s headline. Just like the previous editions of the series, we can expect to see the protagonists coming across aliens, ghosts, demons, and monsters as they fight for survival. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the show’s eleventh season online!

Is American Horror Story: NYC on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, thanks to the extensive library of the streaming giant, there are plenty of other alternatives you can turn to. We recommend you watch other horror anthology series like ‘Slasher‘ and ‘Bloodride.’

Is American Horror Story: NYC on Hulu?

Yes, ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ is accessible on Hulu. You can check out all the episodes of the season here!

Is American Horror Story: NYC on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s massive catalog of content. Alternatively, you can use your subscription to check out similar horror shows such as ‘THEM‘ and ‘Lore.’

Is American Horror Story: NYC on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ on other platforms as it is unavailable on the streamer. However, you can still make good use of your subscription by turning to some excellent alternatives that HBO Max offers, such as ‘Folklore.’

Where to Watch American Horror Story: NYC Online?

Apart from Hulu, ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ is available for streaming on DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV. As of now, the horror anthology series is not available to purchase on any of the online platforms.

How to Stream American Horror Story: NYC For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu gives free access to its library for the first 30 days to its new subscribers. Meanwhile, FuboTV and YouTubeTV provide a 7-day free trial to their new users. In addition, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to its new subscribers. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ for free. Having said that, we encourage all our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content instead of turning to illegal methods to do the same.

Read More: Where is American Horror Story: NYC Filmed?