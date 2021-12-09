Is American Sicario on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Philippe A. Haddad, Maruice Compte, Maya Stojan, ‘American Sicario’ is an action-adventure movie that recounts a story of crime, greed, betrayal, and power. Directed by RJ Collins, the film follows Erik Vasquez, an American gangster who vows to rule the Mexican underworld and leave a lasting mark in the illegal drug industry. Unfortunately, as he set out to achieve his ambitious goals, the drug lord soon becomes the enemy of powerful cartels who are willing to go to any lengths to eliminate him.

The action-packed drama that unfolds will surely get viewers hooked till the very end. If you are also intrigued by the film’s premise and wish to learn more about it, then we have got you covered.

What is American Sicario About?

American gangster Erik Vasquez has been involved in the world of crime for decades but has never had the influence that he deeply desires. Realizing that it is time for him to make his elusive dreams a reality, Erik begins to weave an intricate plot to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld to the fact that he is embarking on a path that will eventually lead to his downfall. As he gets curled up in the world of crime, the drug lord soon makes more enemies while his allies begin to turn their backs against him.

However, the rise of Vasquez remains unaffected by the circumstances until he reaches the top of the drug world. Unfortunately, his reckless actions eventually begin to catch up to him as he gets cornered by former allies, law enforcement authorities, and powerful cartels. Curious to find out how the story unfolds? You will have to watch ‘American Sicario.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is American Sicario on Netflix?

Netflix does not have ‘American Sicario’ in its catalog as of now. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead watch ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie‘ or ‘The Highwaymen.’

Is American Sicario on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the film on other platforms as it is currently not available on the streamer. Viewers looking for something similar can alternatively watch ‘Running with the Devil‘ or ‘Drug Lords: The Next Generation.’

Is American Sicario on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offering does not include Philippe A. Haddad-starrer. However, one can purchase the film for $19.99 on the official website.

Is American Sicario on HBO Max?

Since ‘American Sicario’ is not accessible on HBO Max, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Rush‘ or ‘Gangs of New York.’

Where to Watch American Sicario Online?

People who love to watch movies from the comfort of their homes are in luck. The action-adventure suspense movie is accessible for rent/purchase on VOD platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube. The film is also released theatrically. So, if you plan on watching it in cinema halls, then you can book your tickets on Fandango. DirecTV and Spectrum also have ‘American Sicario’ in their catalogs.

How to Stream American Sicario for Free?

Since the Raja Collins directorial is only released in cinema halls and on video-on-demand platforms, therefore, it is currently not possible to stream it free of cost. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

