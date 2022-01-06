Is American Siege on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Edward Drake, ‘American Siege’ is a thriller movie that stars Timothy V. Murphy, Bruce Willis, Rob Gough, Johann Urb, and Johnny Messner. The movie revolves around an ex NYPD officer-turned-sheriff of a small town who is tasked with taking on a group of outlaws who have kidnapped a wealthy doctor. As the action-packed drama unfolds, dark secrets of the city are revealed, and the abduction slowly turns into a violent rampage. In case the premise sounds interesting, and you plan to watch the film, then here’s everything you need to know.

What is American Siege About?

When a teenager named Brigit Baker disappears mysteriously in a small backwater town, the law enforcement fails to track her down, leaving her family and loved ones in a state of anguish and disappointment. A decade later, when her boyfriend Roy is finally released from prison, he joins hands with Brigit’s sister Grace and her cousin Toby to unravel the mystery behind Brigit’s disappearance.

However, instead of taking a peaceful approach, Roy, Grace, and Toby resort to violence and rampage after taking a wealthy doctor hostage. Armed to the teeth, these outlaws will stop at nothing to solve the cold case. And now it’s up to Sheriff Ben Watts and his allies to stop them from killing innocent people by taking the law into their own hands. Are you wondering how you can watch the film? Let’s find out!

Is American Siege on Netflix?

No, the action-thriller is unavailable on the streaming giant as of now. But people who wish to watch somewhat similar movies can alternatively stream ‘Kidnapping Stella.’

Is American Siege on Hulu?

Hulu’s massive catalog of movies and television shows does not include the Bruce Willis-starrer. So, if you wish to watch the film, you may have to check other platforms. On the other hand, you can instead watch ‘The Secrets We Keep.’

Is American Siege on Amazon Prime Video?

Although ‘American Siege’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, the film is expected to arrive on the platform soon as video-on-demand content. Therefore, we recommend regularly checking Amazon’s official website. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Daughter of the Wolf.’

Is American Siege on HBO Max?

Since the Edward Drake-directorial is not accessible on HBO Max, subscribers can instead watch other action-thriller movies like ‘Collateral‘ or ‘Greenland.’

Where to Watch American Siege Online?

‘American Siege’ is released in select theaters in the United States. So, if you wish to watch the film, then you can book your tickets on Fandango. However, people who love to watch movies from the comfort of their homes can rent/purchase the Edward Drake-directorial from various VOD platforms like Vudu, DirecTV, iTunes, and Spectrum. In the near future, the film is also expected to arrive on Microsoft Store and Google Play.

How to Stream American Siege for Free?

Since the Bruce Willis-starrer is currently releasing theatrically and on VOD platforms, it is not possible to watch the film for free. However, we recommend our readers refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Abduction Movies