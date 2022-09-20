Is Andor on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Tony Gilroy, ‘Andor’ is a sci-fi series that serves as a prequel to the 2016 movie ‘Rogue One.’ The show starts five years before the events of the movie as the Rebel Alliance starts opposing the actions of the Galactic Empire, an imperialist organization that rules over a significant amount of the universe. Cassian Andor is a thief who adapts to the circumstances and becomes a revolutionary figure. After joining the Rebellion, Andor’s actions become crucial to the survival of the rebel forces,

Starring Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Stellan Skarsgård, the show is a blend of thriller and action-adventure. The events depicted in the show allow the fans of the franchise to obtain a better understanding of the fictional universe that they adore so much. Fans of the character of Cassian Andor are sure to be happy about learning more about his origins. If you are in the same boat and wondering just how to watch the show, we have your back!

What is Andor About?

‘Andor’ is a sequel to ‘Rogue One,’ a spinoff movie within the ‘Star Wars‘ franchise. The show tells the story of Cassian Andor, an important player in the events that unfold in the 2016 film. Set five years before ‘Rogue One,’ the series tells how the Rebel Alliance started its crusade against the Galactic Empire. Andor, a simple thief, finds himself becoming an important figure within the workings of the rebel forces and soon becomes a figure that many look up to. For those interested in watching the show, here is how you can do it!

Is Andor on Netflix?

No, ‘Andor’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer some excellent alternatives, such as ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ and ‘Stranger Things.’ Both shows allow the viewers to immerse themselves in entertaining stories full of suspense, adventure, and science fiction.

Is Andor on Hulu?

One can indeed watch ‘Andor’ on Hulu by utilizing the Disney+ bundle on the platform for $13.99 per month here. Regular Hulu subscribers can instead check out ‘The Orville.’ It is set 400 years into the future and focuses on the crew members of a starship called The Orville.

Is Andor on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime may not have ‘Andor,’ but do not let that disappoint you. The platform has a variety of options for fans of sci-fi adventures who may enjoy ‘The Expanse‘ and ‘Night Sky.’ The shows combine extraterrestrial elements with thrilling storylines.

Is Andor on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not offer ‘Andor,’ it does have several similar shows. For those interested in the premise of the Diego Luna starrer, we recommend ‘Babylon 5‘ and ‘Doctor Who.’ Those who like the idea of science fiction and adventure are sure to enjoy these shows.

Is Andor on Disney+?

Yes, ‘Andor’ is indeed available on Disney+. Those interested in the series can watch it here!

Where to Watch Andor Online?

There are no other platforms apart from Disney+ and its services on Hulu that will allow you to watch ‘Andor.’

How to Stream Andor for Free?

Unfortunately, Disney+ or Hulu’s add-on for the same does not offer a way to watch ‘Andor’ for free. We request our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the show. Paying for relevant subscriptions helps those who have worked hard to bring you such amazing stories.

Read More: Rogue One Ending, Explained