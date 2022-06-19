Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Prime?

Based on the 2010 eponymous movie directed by David Michôd, ‘Animal Kingdom’ is a crime drama series that follows Joshua ‘J’ Cody who moves in with his estranged relatives after his mother’s death. Developed for television by Jonathan Lisco, the family drama series features stellar performances from a talented ensemble of cast members, comprising Finn Cole, Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, and Jake Weary. Over the course of its 5 seasons, its enthralling and suspenseful narrative has been appreciated by fans and critics alike. Now that the sixth and final iteration is released, fans are curious to learn more about it and find out how to watch it. Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to put your curiosities to bed!

What is Animal Kingdom About?

The narrative revolves around Joshua ‘J’ Cody who moves to Southern California to live with his estranged relatives, following the tragic death of his mother due to a heroin overdose. His grandmother, Janine ‘Smurf’ Cody, from whom he has been kept away for years, along with her right-hand Baz runs the family business. Living with them, Joshua discovers that the reason why he has been kept in the dark is that Smurf and the boys indulge in planned armed robberies and other shady activities to get by. Now, Joshua must earn the trust of Janine and prove his loyalty to the clan. Can’t wait to catch ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 6? Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will need to look for ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 6 on other platforms as it is not available on the streaming giant. But if you are a fan of crime drama series, you might want to give other similar shows a try. We recommend you watch ‘Ozark‘ and ‘Peaky Blinders.’ Both the series involve a family getting involved in several criminal activities to survive and get by.

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 on Hulu?

While ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 6 is not a part of Hulu’s regular offerings, it is accessible on Hulu+Live TV. If you are looking for something similar to watch on Hulu, you might enjoy watching ‘Godfather of Harlem‘ and ‘Saints & Sinners.’

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 6 is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s massive catalog of content, but you can watch all the previous seasons of the family drama series right here. Other than that, you may even enjoy watching ‘Sneaky Pete.’

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 6 is not accessible on the platform. However, you can always turn to other alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘The Sopranos‘ and ‘Golden Life.’

Where to Watch Animal Kingdom Season 6 Online?

Being a TNT original, you can watch ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 6 on TNT’s official website by heading here! You can also watch the crime drama series on DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Philo. In addition, if you wish to buy or rent the series, you can do so on Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

How to Stream Animal Kingdom Season 6 for Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV provides its new users with a 5-day free trial while Xfinity offers a month-long free trial to its new subscribers. Moreover, both YouTube TV and Philo give free access to their content for the first 7 days to their new users. So, you can take advantage of any of these trial periods and stream ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 6 for free. Meanwhile, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and support the art of cinema instead of resorting to illegal methods for doing the same.

