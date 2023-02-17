Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A sequel to ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ and the 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is a superhero action movie that follows Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne on their new adventure as they explore the Quantum Realm. Based on the characters from Marvel Comics, the film is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Even though the movie has opened to mixed reviews from critics, you must be excited to learn more about it, especially if you have followed previous films in the franchise. In that case, allow us to provide you with the necessary details that you might require!

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania About?

The narrative revolves around Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne who indulge in a new and exciting adventure as Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, and Scott’s daughter Cassie. Together, they interact with strange creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm. However, things get out of hand when their adventure turns out to be something unexpected. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the superhero movie!

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+?

As of now, Disney+ doesn’t house ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ but it is expected to be made available on the platform soon after its theatrical run gets over. Until then, you can check out the previous two installments of the franchise, ‘Ant-Man‘ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp.’

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Netflix?

No, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, you have the option to turn to similar superhero movies on the streaming giant, such as ‘Thunder Force‘ and ‘Psychokinesis.’

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers are likely to be disappointed to know that ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is not included in the platform’s library. But you can make use of your subscription to check out other alternatives on the streamer, like ‘Black Adam‘ and ‘The Incredible Hulk.’

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar films on the platform, such as ‘Spider-Man‘ and ‘Spider-Man 2.’

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will need to look for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streaming giant. Alternatively, you can tune into other superhero movies, including ‘Samaritan‘ and ‘Lazarus.’

Where to Watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Online?

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of writing, which means that you don’t have the option to watch the Marvel movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, if you cannot wait and want an immersive experience, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is unavailable on any digital platforms as of now. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the Paul Rudd starrer for free. What you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Having said that, we encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions in order to watch their favorite content and refrain from using unethical methods to do the same.

