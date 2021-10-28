Is Antlers on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on ‘The Quiet Boy’ by Nick Antosca, ‘Antlers’ is a supernatural horror movie that follows a young schoolteacher named Julia who is convinced that one of the students in her class is hiding a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. When she starts investigating the matter with her brother, the situation soon spirals out of control as they come closer to the horrifying reality of the quiet boy. Directed by Scott Cooper, the film stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Jeremy T. Thomas. Curious to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Antlers About?

In a small town in Oregon lives Julia Meadows, a school teacher who is dedicated to nurturing her students with the right moral values so that they grow up to become responsible citizens of the country. While she has come across children who have troubled her, but there has never been an instance as worrying as she is in now. A student named Lucas Weaver appears to be harboring supernatural creatures in his house secretly. The alarming nature of the suspicious coupled with Lucas’ strange behavior immediately pushes Julia to take concrete action. The school teacher enlists her brother Paul who is a local sheriff, to start an investigation into the matter. But when they come close to Lucas’s horrifying reality and his unthinkable secrets, their life takes a dark turn.

Is Antlers on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix’s current offering does not include ‘Antlers.’ People with a subscription to the streaming giant can look for the film on other platforms, or they can alternatively stream ‘Things Heard & Seen‘ or ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994.‘

Is Antlers on Hulu?

The supernatural horror movie is distributed by Searchlight Pictures in the United States, and previously several movies of the studio have eventually landed on the streamer. But since there has been no official statement as of now, so subscribers will have to wait for the confirmation. Until then, our readers can watch other horror movies like ‘Cabin Fever: Patient Zero‘ or ‘In the Earth.‘

Is Antlers on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s extensive catalog of television shows and movies does not include the Scott Cooper directorial. However, the film can land on the streamer for rent/purchase in the coming months, so movie buffs should check the official website for ‘Antlers’ in the future. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can watch ‘R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls’ or ‘Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island‘ (with STARZ add-on).

Is Antlers on HBO Max?

Since ‘Antlers’ is currently not available for streaming on HBO Max, viewers looking for somewhat similar horror movies can alternatively stream ‘Ouija: Origin of Evil.’

Where to Watch Antlers Online?

After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Antlers’ is all set to release theatrically in the United States on October 29, 2021. If you enjoy watching films in cinema halls, then you can book your tickets for the latest screening on Fandango. The movie is expected to be available on VOD platforms by December 2021, so we recommend checking Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and Redbox by the end of this year.

How to Stream Antlers for Free?

Since the supernatural horror movie is only released theatrically as of now, it is not possible to watch it free of charge. However, we encourage our readers to avoid all illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Horror Movies