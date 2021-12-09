Is Aranyak on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Nestled in the majestic hills of the Himalayas, the sleepy town of Sirona is rocked by controversy when a foreign tourist mysteriously goes missing. Kasturi, a local cop, is entrusted with the responsibility to look into the case, but when she begins her investigation accompanied by her colleague, mayhem ensues as unexpected mysteries, and dark truth about the hilly town begin to unravel. Created by Rohan Sippy, ‘Aranyak’ is a mystery crime thriller series that features veteran actors like Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Ashutosh Rana.

Viewers who love whodunit shows and movies with unexpected twists and turns will fall in love with the mystery thriller series. Here’s everything you need to know about its premise and streaming details.

What is Aranyak About?

Kasturi, a cop, has spent most of her life working in the sleepy town of Sirona. She always desired to work on a high-profile case, a dream that never truly transpired until she got replaced by a city-bred cop, Angad. As soon as she learns about the mysterious disappearance of a foreign tourist, Kasturi realizes that this just might be the kind of case that will give her the chance to prove herself as a dependable investigator.

So without wasting any time, she cancels her sabbatical and decides to join hands with her colleague to look into the puzzling case. As the investigation unravels, the personal and professional lives of Kasturi begin to get entangled, and the unspeakable truth about the serial killing entity in the forest comes to the surface.

Is Aranyak on Netflix?

Yes, ‘Aranyak’ is exclusively accessible for streaming on the streaming giant. So, if you plan on watching it, you will need a Netflix subscription. People who are already subscribed to the platform can watch the series here.

Is Aranyak on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime’s massive catalog of television shows and movies does not include the mystery crime thriller series. Moreover, it is also not available as on-demand content on the platform, and it seems highly unlikely that ‘Aranyak’ will arrive on the streamer any time soon. Therefore, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Tin Star‘ or ‘Absentia.’

Is Aranyak on Hotstar?

Hotstar has some really good crime mystery shows to keep its subscribers entertained, but the Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chatterjee-starrer is sadly not one of them. However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘November Story‘ or ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.’

Where to Watch Aranyak Online?

As mentioned earlier, ‘Aranyak’ is exclusively streaming on Netflix and is not accessible on any other platform. As far as accessibility on video-on-demand platforms is concerned, at the moment, it does not seem unlikely that the series will be available as on-demand content any time soon.

How to Stream Aranyak for Free?

Netflix no longer offers a free trial. Therefore, people who have a subscription to the streaming giant will only be able to watch the series. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

