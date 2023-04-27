Is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ is a coming-of-age drama movie that revolves around an adolescent girl and her family as they move from the hustle and bustle of one city to the suburbs of another and deal with the changes after that. Based on the eponymous 1970 novel by Judy Blume, the period drama film is written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig and stars some of the popular names in the Hollywood industry, including Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, and Benny Safdie.

Upon its premiere, the drama movie received mostly good reviews and high appreciation from critics as it does justice to the eponymous novel by traversing through the intricacies of puberty and parenthood in a refreshing way. So, if you find yourself even a bit interested in knowing more about this film, we have got you covered!

What is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. About?

The narrative follows an 11-year-old Margaret who moves from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey along with her family while she begins to contemplate life, friendship, and adolescence. In order to make things easier, her mother Barbara Simon offers her some much-needed loving support, despite struggling to settle down herself, and her grandmother Sylvia Simon tries her best to come to terms with them moving away. Do you wish to find out how things turn out for Margaret? Well, for that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. on Netflix?

It is highly unfortunate that Netflix doesn’t house ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ in its expansive catalog. However, thanks to its limitless collection of movies and TV shows, there are various similar options at your disposal, such as ‘All Together Now.’

Is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. on HBO Max?

No, ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streamer offers plenty of other alternatives, including ‘Eighth Grade.’

Is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you can always make the most of your subscription by turning to similar drama movies that Hulu houses. We recommend you watch ‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl‘ and ‘Big Time Adolescence.’

Is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ in its extensive catalog content. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streaming giant contains, such as ‘Age of Summer.’

Where to Watch Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Online?

As of now, ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you don’t have the option of watching the Rachel McAdams starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if your patience is running thin or you wish to catch the drama on the big screen, we suggest you check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How to Stream Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. For Free?

Since ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ is unavailable on any streaming platform as of yet, there is currently no way for you to stream the drama movie for free. What you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that said, it is a humble request to all our readers that they don’t partake in any illegal methods to watch their favorite content for free and instead, choose to pay for the content they wish to consume.

