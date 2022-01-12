Is Arifureta Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Based on a Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki, ‘Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest’ is an isekai fantasy anime. The show follows an otaku teenager named Hajime Nagumo who gets transported to an alternate world along with his classmates and is tasked to save humanity. Unfortunately, he is soon betrayed by one of his friends, which unknowingly puts him on a path to become the strongest. With season 2 about to release, let’s have a look at everything we know about the show.

What is Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2 About?

In the season 1 finale, Hajime takes on Cattleya and manages to see through her magic. After defeating her monsters, he violently executes her in front of his classmates, who are understandably upset by the violence. He proceeds to ridicule Kouki for his incompetence and turns down Kaori’s proposal.

In season 2, Hajime Nagumo’s desperation to return to Tokyo will be increased manifold as he will leave no stones unturned to achieve his goal. His relentless pursuit will lead him to to the coastal city of Erisen, where he and his friends will see the population struggle with a mysterious disease. As they hunt for a possible cure, they will unexpectedly come across a clue that may help Hajime. Meanwhile, the protagonist will continue to draw the attention of attractive women who will be competing for his attention.

Is Arifureta Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers who are looking for the show on the streaming giant will be disappointed as it is currently unavailable. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘No Game No Life.’

Is Arifureta Season 2 on Hulu?

The first installment of ‘Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest’ is available for streaming on Hulu. Subscribers can head here to watch the first season and check for the availability of the latest episodes.

Is Arifureta Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

The isekai anime is unlikely to arrive on Amazon Prime any time soon. The series is also not accessible for rent/purchase on the platform. Prime subscribers who wish to watch other somewhat similar shows may like ‘KILLING BITES.’

Is Arifureta Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

No, the isekai anime is unavailable on Crunchyroll as of now. Viewers who are looking for something can instead watch ‘Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody.’

Is Arifureta Season 2 on Funimation?

Funimation has licensed ‘Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest’ season 2 for streaming outside Asia. So, fans who wish to watch the latest installment of the isekai anime must have a Funimation subscription. People who already have one can watch all the latest episodes here.

Where to Watch Arifureta Season 2 Online?

In Scandinavian countries, one can watch the action-adventure fantasy on Wakanim. The series is accessible in original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

How to Stream Arifureta Season 2 for Free?

Both Wakanim and Funimation have a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Therefore, those who plan to watch the series free of charge can use any one of the aforementioned offers, provided they do so in the trial period. However, we recommend our readers refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

