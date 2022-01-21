Is As We See it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Jason Katims, ‘As We See It’ is a comedy-drama series that revolves around three 20-somethings — Jack, Harrison, and Violet — as they try to navigate the ups and downs of life. They are roommates who thrive on the autism spectrum, and the series attempts to document how it affects their daily lives. It is based on the Israeli series ‘On the Spectrum’ created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman.

Starring Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, and Albert Rutecki in the lead roles, this show has a way of engaging its audiences through the chemistry between the characters and comic timing. If it has caught your interest as well, you must want to watch the show. In that case, we have all the information needed to watch it online!

What Is As We See it About?

‘As We See it’ begins with a brief introduction to Jack, Harrison, and Violet, who are roommates trying to make the best out of their lives. Jack is a brilliant web designer whose biggest problem is his inability to meet his financial goals. As his father has cancer, it is on Jack to support the family. Harrison is essentially a very kind person but has personal issues to deal with. Meanwhile, Violet is eager to get into a relationship but has her own reservations.

Besides the millennial trio, their families also make appearances, usually when the roommates struggle to get their lives together. Their unique journeys towards independence and acceptance are truly heartwarming to watch. To stream it online, here are all the options available!

Is As We See it on Netflix?

The comedy-drama series is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, you can watch other shows similar to this one, such as ‘Atypical‘ and ‘Love on the Spectrum.’

Is As We See it on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, ‘As We See it’ is a part of the streaming platform’s ever-expanding list of movies and TV shows. If you’re a subscriber of the platform, you can watch it here.

Is As We See it on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu’s video catalog does not include ‘As We See it.’ However, you can watch other shows like ‘The Good Doctor‘ and ‘Speechless.’

Is As We See it on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not house this comedy-drama, but there are similar shows available on the website, such as ‘On the Spectrum‘ and ‘Psi.’

Where to Watch As We See it Online?

Besides watching the show on Amazon Prime Video, you can also wait for it to drop on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and YouTube.

How to Stream As We See it for Free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial period lasting 30 days. Thus, you can become a member and watch the show for free before the trial expires. However, we do not encourage our readers to use illegal means to access their desired content. Paying for access to the platforms housing your favorite TV shows and movies is more advisable.

