Is Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by Miya Kazuki’s Japanese light novel series of the same name, ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is a slice of life isekai anime. The series follows Urano Motosu, a bookworm who is almost on the verge of achieving her lifelong dream of becoming a librarian when she suddenly passes away. However, she is later reincarnated in the medieval era as Myne and decides to fulfill her dream of reading as many as possible, only to find out that they are extremely rare in that era.

Her interesting and entertaining attempts to print her own books have caught the attention of a significant section of the anime fandom. Over the years, it has become popular enough to warrant three seasons. With the latest one about to release, here’s everything you need to know about its streaming and other details.

What is Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 About?

In season 2 of the series, Myne managed to become the new orphanage director. She also used the mana publicly for the first time, which naturally increased her social stature. In the latest installment, she is likely to get more involved in the politics of the kingdom of Ehrenfest. With the growing support of the nobles, she may even get drawn toward public life even more. But will she be able to balance it with her personal life is something that needs to be seen. Furthermore, the new installment is expected to shed more light on the far-reaching consequences of Myne’s political decisions.

Is Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 on Netflix?

The streaming giant does not have the latest season of the isekai anime in its catalog. Since the series is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, subscribers can instead watch ‘Little Witch Academia‘ or ‘Sword Art Online.’

Is Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 on Hulu?

‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ season 3 is inaccessible on Hulu. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?‘ or ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.’

Is Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular catalog does not include the third installment of the isekai anime. Subscribers who are looking for other shows on the streamer may enjoy watching ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!.‘

Is Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 on Crunchyroll?

Just like all previous installments, ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ season 3 is all set to premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll. People who have a subscription can watch all the latest episodes here.

Is Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 on Funimation?

Unfortunately, Funimation subscribers will have to look for the series on some other platform as it is currently not available on the streamer. If you wish to watch other isekai anime, then you might like ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero‘ or ‘Overlord.’

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Online?

Just like Crunchyroll, people who have a subscription to VRV can also stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm.’ All-new episodes are accessible here.

How to Stream Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while VRV gives people a 30-day time period to experience its services. Therefore, people who wish to watch anime can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they want to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

