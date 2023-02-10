Is At Midnight on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The romantic comedy movie ‘At Midnight’ revolves around two people from different backgrounds who cross each others’ paths by chance and gradually fall in love while dealing with the complications in their personal lives. Co-written and helmed by Jonah Feingold, the film features impressive onscreen performances from talented cast members, including Diego Boneta, Monica Barbaro, Anders Holm, and Casey Thomas Brown. If you are into rom-coms, you are likely to be excited to learn more about this movie. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is At Midnight About?

The narrative follows a popular movie star named Sophie who breaks up with her boyfriend after she catches him cheating on the set of her new superhero movie. As fate would have it, the shoot takes her and the rest of the crew members to a hotel in Mexico, owned and managed by Alejandro. Despite their awkward first meeting, Sophie and Alejandro get to know each other and start meeting at midnight, which ignites their love. Do you want to find out if their love will last? Well, for that, you will need to watch the rom-com movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is At Midnight on Netflix?

Despite its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix doesn’t house ‘At Midnight’ on its platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Always Be My Maybe‘ and ‘A Perfect Pairing.’

Is At Midnight on HBO Max?

No, ‘At Midnight’ is not listed on HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar romantic movies on the platform, including ‘The Spectacular Now‘ and ‘Garden State.’

Is At Midnight on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t include ‘At Midnight’ in its library. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar rom-coms that the streamer houses. We recommend you check out ‘The Valet‘ and ‘Falling for Figaro.’

Is At Midnight on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will have to look for ‘At Midnight’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, you can still make the most of your subscription by watching other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘About Fate‘ and ‘Something From Tiffany’s.’

Where to Watch At Midnight Online?

‘At Midnight’ has been released exclusively on Paramount+’s official website. Besides that, you don’t have the option of watching the comedy movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing.

How to Stream At Midnight For Free?

Fortunately, Paramount+ offers a week-long free trial to its new subscribers. So, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘At Midnight’ free of cost. Nevertheless, we always encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to unethical means to do the same.

