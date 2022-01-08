Is Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix, Funimation, or Crunchyroll?

Based on Hajime Isayama’s award-winning Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Attack on Titan’ is a military action anime. The series revolves around Eren Yeager, a young boy who lives in the county sounded by giant concentric walls to protect the people from monstrous humanoid creatures called titans. But when one of the walls falls down, and his mother is killed in the brutal attack, Eren vows to fight until he eradicates every last titan from the face of the earth.

The epic story of revenge, drama, and mystery has garnered millions of fans around the world, and the show is not in its final season. So, if you are curious to learn more about ‘Attack on Titan’ season 4, part 2, then we have got you covered.

What is Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 About?

In season 4, part 1, after Paradis’ warrior unit is defeated, Paradis Island, the plans to reclaim Founding Titan is put on hold, and the allied forces declare war on the isolated island. However, in the following years, Eren not only infiltrates the enemy nation but as soon as he finds an opportunity, he starts a full-blown attack on Marley, which leads to the death of numerous innocent civilians. Once the team Survey Corps returns to Paradis Island, the Eren is imprisoned, which ultimately fuels an uprising. In the final episode, Marleyan forces led by Reiner attack the island.

In season 4, part 2, a full-blown war between Mid-East Allied Forces and Paradis Island is expected to begin. However, with the power of the Founding Titan, Eren is expected to use the colossal humanoid monsters hidden in the concentric walls of the country to start a vicious attack on his enemies. With the condition of Levi Ackerman unknown at this point, Mikasa and Armin will have to make some tough calls.

Is Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix?

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 part 2 is unavailable on the streaming giant. However, Netflix subscribers can watch the debut season of the anime here.

Is Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 on Hulu?

All the previous seasons of ‘Attack on Titan’ along with the latest installment are accessible on Hulu for streaming. Therefore, if you have a subscription, then you can watch the final installment of the action anime here.

Is Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 on Amazon Prime?

‘Attack on Titan’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular catalog. However, some seasons are accessible as on-demand content. You can watch them here. As far as the final installment is concerned, fans may have to wait for a while, but there is a good chance that it would eventually make it to the platform as on-demand content, which can be accessed on the aforementioned link.

Is Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 on Crunchyroll?

Yes, ‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 part 2 is available for streaming on Crunchyroll. People with a subscription can watch all the new episodes here.

Is Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 on Funimation?

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 part 2 is also available on Funimation. All the episodes are accessible on the popular streamer with original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Online?

Since the final installment of the series is accessible on Crunchyroll, there is a high probability that it will be arriving on VRV soon. Therefore we recommend regularly checking for the show here. You can also watch the previous seasons on the aforementioned link.

Fans who wish to refresh their memories by watching earlier installments can stream the series on Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, and Adult Swim. All other seasons are also accessible on VOD platforms such as Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube. ‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 part 2 is expected to arrive on some of these platforms in the future, so fans can regularly check for the series on the aforementioned links.

How to Stream Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 for Free?

Both Crunchyroll and Funimation come with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, viewers who plan to watch the series free of charge can use them, provided they watch all the episodes in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

