Is Avatar: The Way of Water on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Co-written and directed by James Cameron, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a science fiction action movie that serves as the sequel to the megahit 2009 movie ‘Avatar.’ The second installment in the ‘Avatar’ film series follows the adventure of Jake Sully and his newfound family in Pandora. The epic narrative is complemented by the brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, and Giovanni Ribisi, who retain their respective roles from the original film.

The sequel, upon its premiere, opened to praise and positive reviews from critics with most of them emphasizing the brilliant and spectacular visuals, matched by a decent enough narrative. So, if you are interested in getting the immersive experience, you might want to know more about the movie. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Avatar: The Way of Water About?

Set more than a decade or so after the events of the first installment, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ revolves around the Sully family — Jake, Neytiri, and their kids — who are ready to go to extreme lengths for each other’s safety. When old enemies return to finish what they couldn’t previously, the Sully family must take aid from the Na’vi race’s army and put up a fight against their foes in order to protect their home. Now that your interest has peaked, you must be eager to watch the movie yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Avatar: The Way of Water on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on its expansive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘Bright‘ and ‘Extinction.’

Is Avatar: The Way of Water on Hulu?

The absence of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in Hulu’s massive catalog shouldn’t disappoint you too much as you still have the option to turn to similar action films on the platform. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Prey‘ and ‘Pathfinder.’

Is Avatar: The Way of Water on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive library, you can still make the most of your subscription as the streaming giant houses other alternatives, such as ‘The Tomorrow War‘ and ‘Love and Monsters.’

Is Avatar: The Way of Water on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you can turn to similar movies to appease your want to watch action thrillers, like ‘Pacific Rim‘ and ‘Dances With Wolves.’

Is Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers will need to look for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on other platforms as it is not included in the streamer’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that Disney+ houses, including ‘John Carter‘ and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’

Where to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water Online?

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has been exclusively released in theaters, which means that as of writing, there is no way for you to watch the James Cameron directorial online. If you wish to watch the epic battle unfold on the big screen and get a more immersive viewing experience, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Avatar: The Way of Water For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is unavailable on any of the streaming platforms as of now. Thus, you don’t have the option of streaming the movie for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we request our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and support the cinematic art, instead of turning to illegal methods to do the same.

