Is Bad Behind Bars Jodi Arias on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A sequel to one of Lifetime’s most successful true crime films ‘Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret,’ ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias‘ is a crime drama movie that revolves around Jodi as she manipulates two inmates in prison to do different favors for her when one of them is released. Directed by Rama Rau, the thriller features impressive performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Celina Sinden, Tricia Black, Lynn Rafferty, and Karl Campbell. If you are a fan of the original movie, you must be eager to learn more about this follow-up film as well. In that case, here is all the information you might require!

What is Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias About?

Following the events of the original film, the narrative revolves around a convict named Jodi, who is serving time for killing her boyfriend, Travis Alexander. Soon as she enters the prison, she manages to befriend a couple — Donavan Bering and Tracy Brown — through her charm and friendly nature.

When Donovan gets released from prison, Jodi convinces her to be her mouthpiece and defend her reputation in the outside world. However, when Donovan realizes the truth and stops obeying Jodi, the latter shows her true nature by threatening Donovan. Do you want to find out how things end for Jodi and Donovan? For that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ in its vast collection. But thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you have the option of turning to other alternatives, such as ‘The Unforgivable‘ and ‘Small Crimes.’

Is Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias on Hulu?

No, ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ is not included in Hulu’s extensive library. However, there are some excellent alternatives you can check out instead. We recommend you watch ‘Escape From Pretoria‘ and ‘Clemency.’

Is Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias on Amazon Prime?

Despite its massive content catalog, Amazon Prime doesn’t feature ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias.’ Alternatively, subscribers have several similar movies at their disposal, including ‘Last Rampage‘ and ‘Killroy.’

Is Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out some excellent alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘Against the Wall‘ and ‘Escape Plan.’

Where to Watch Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias Online?

‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias,’ just like its original part, is available for streaming on Lifetime’s official website. Besides that, the movie is currently unavailable on any other platforms, be it for streaming or purchasing.

How to Stream Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias For Free?

We hate to break it to you that as of now, there is no way for you to stream ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to always pay for the relevant subscriptions in order to get access to their favorite movies and TV shows instead of turning to illegal methods to do the same.

