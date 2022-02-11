Is Badhaai Do on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, ‘Badhaai Do’ is an Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film produced by Vineet Jain. The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer focuses on a couple in a lavender marriage who tie the knot only to conceal their sexuality and under the family pressure of marriage. As the unlikely couple gets used to each other’s antics and the accompanying family drama, they slowly end up forming the strongest of bonds. In case the premise sounds interesting, and you wish to learn more about

What is Badhaai Do About?

Shardul’s family always wanted a boy, but after a long line of female offspring in the family did not have their hopes up. When he was born, the family could barely contain their excitement and joy. Shardul grew up in a household dominated by women, and when he later became a cop, he found himself surrounded by female colleagues. But for some reason, he never got into a relationship, and with time the societal and family pressure for marriage started piling on him. So, when he met a school PT teacher named Suman Singh, who was also struggling in a similar situation, the duo decided to tie the knot just for the sake of their loved ones and society at large.

While their families rejoiced, the couple kept a secret hidden from everyone that could potentially have unexpected consequences. With time the bond between the two grew stronger, and they became allies in a long battle to hide their true selves.

Is Badhaai Do on Netflix?

The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer is inaccessible on streaming giant as of now. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Alex Strangelove‘ or ‘Yes, God, Yes.’

Is Badhaai Do on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial. The film is also not available as on-demand content on the platform. People with an Amazon Prime subscription can watch other films like ‘Golmaal Again’ or ‘Pagalpanti.’

Is Badhaai Do on Hostar+?

‘Badhaai Do’ is unavailable on Hotstar+. Moreover, the film is also highly unlikely to arrive on the streamer even in the future. Therefore, people who have a subscription to the platform can instead watch other comedy movies like ‘Badhaai Ho‘ or ‘Bala.’

Where to Watch Badhaai Do Online?

The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer is all set to release theatrically on February 11, 2022. Therefore, if you plan to watch the movie, then you can book your tickets on BookmyShow (India) and Fandango (U.S). Since the comedy-drama film is distributed by Zee Studios, it is expected to arrive on ZEE5 sometime in the future. Therefore, we encourage you to check the platforms in the coming months regularly.

How to Stream Badhaai Do for Free?

As mentioned earlier, ‘Badhaai Do’ is only released theatrically as of now, and therefore it is not accessible on any other platform. People who wish to watch the film free of charge will have to wait for its availability on a streamer that offers a free trial. However, we recommend our readers refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

