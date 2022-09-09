Is Barbarian on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Zach Cregger, ‘Barbarian’ is a horror movie that follows a woman named Tess Marshall who has traveled to Detroit, Michigan, for a job interview. During her stay in an Airbnb, she becomes suspicious of fellow resident Keith Toshko. During her nightly wandering ins search of toilet paper, Tess finds a secret room in the basement, which she and Keith decide to investigate

Shortly after, the Airbnb’s owner, an actor named AJ Gilbride, arrives at his property with the intent to sell it. However, what he discovers leads him and Tess on a horror-filled journey. Starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long, the movie is full of captivating twists and story elements that are sure to make the fans of the genre happy. If you have been intrigued by the movie’s premise and want to know just how to watch it, we have your back!

What is Barbarian About?

‘Barbarian’ is set in an Airbnb in Detroit, Michigan, where Tess Marshall arrives in order to give a job interview. Though thrown off by the suspicious behavior of fellow resident Keith Toshko, she decides to stay another night in the Airbnb. However, when Tess gets out at night to look for toilet paper, she stumbles upon a hidden room in the basement, which contains a tripod, a bed, and blood all over the place. This unfolds a series of horrifying events as Tess and AJ Gilbride, the owner of the property and an actor, try and evade the one wreaking havoc. For those eager to know how to check out the movie, we have the answers you need!

Is Barbarian on Netflix?

No, ‘Barbarian’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer some scary hotel movies like ‘The Rental‘ and ‘Identity.’ The films revolve around characters, who are living in a hotel-type residence and find themselves in a dire situation, that may or may not have fatal consequences.

Is Barbarian on Hulu?

Hulu does not host ‘Barbarian’ on its platform. However, for those who liked the premise of the Georgina Campbell starrer, the streaming service does offer other options like ‘The Night.’ The movie follows a couple that finds themselves trapped in a hotel with several demons, both real and imaginary.

Is Barbarian on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime members cannot watch ‘Barbarian’ using their subscription. Instead, they can check out similar alternatives such as ‘The Innkeepers‘ and ‘New Year’s Evil.‘ Both movies explore different horror elements, supernatural and criminal, that take place in boarding houses.

Is Barbarian on HBO Max?

While ‘Barbarian’ is not a part of HBO Max’s roster, the platform does offer some similar films that are sure to keep you hooked. For those intrigued by the premise of scary events in a public residence service, we recommend ‘The Shining.’ Based on Stephen King’s eponymous book, the film is one of the iconic movies in the horror genre that you cannot miss out on. For another film with a similar concept, you can check out ‘Hostel.’

Where to Watch Barbarian Online?

As of writing, ‘Barbarian’ is exclusively available in theatres and can’t be found on any online platforms. If you want to book tickets to watch the horror film in a nearby theatre, head here!

How to Stream Barbarian for Free?

Given the theatre exclusivity of ‘Barbarian,’ you cannot watch the horror movie for free anywhere. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the film. Paying relevant channels goes a long way in supporting those who work tirelessly to bring you your favorite movies.

