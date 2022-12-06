Is Barmageddon on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Prime?

‘Barmageddon’ is a game show that sees Blake Shelton and Carson Daly welcome an enthusiastic crowd to the former’s bar where celebrities perform live songs and face off against one another in popular bar games. Created by Blake Shelton, Lee Metzger, and Carson Daly, the reality series features Nikki Bella as the host along with several other celebrities, including Gwen Stefani, Kane Brown, Jay Pharoah, and Sasha Banks.

Given the show’s unique format and several celebrities competing in a bunch of different pub games, you are bound to get entertained through each episode as you root for your favorite celebrities, especially if you are into bar games yourself. So, in that case, you might be excited to learn more about the show, including where you can watch it. Well, here are all the necessary details you might require!

What is Barmageddon About?

‘Barmageddon’ is a wild bar-themed game show that involves Carson Daly sitting behind the bar, Blake Shelton doing live sing-alongs for the crowd, and Nikki Bella hosting and captivating everyone in the bar. The trio not only welcomes a rowdy crowd but also several celebrities who compete against one another in a variety of popular bar games but with a twist to each of them. The contestants must select a viral internet sensation to form a team. While the winner takes home a grand cash prize, the loser must accept the shame of defeat. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the show online!

Is Barmageddon on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Barmageddon’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much as the streaming giant gives you access to other alternatives such as ‘Awake: The Million Dollar Game‘ and ‘Floor Is Lava.’

Is Barmageddon on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Barmageddon’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can take advantage of your subscription and turn to similar game shows, including ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune‘ and ‘Holey Moley.’

Is Barmageddon on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Barmageddon’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalog of content. However, you can make the most of your subscription by checking out some excellent alternatives that the streaming giant houses. We recommend you watch ‘Deal or No Deal.’

Is Barmageddon on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed as ‘Barmageddon’ is not a part of the streamer’s library. But you shouldn’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that HBO Max houses, such as ‘The Cube‘ and ‘Wipeout.’

Where to Watch Barmageddon Online?

You can watch ‘Barmageddon’ on USA Network’s official website, DirecTV, and FuboTV. Besides that, you don’t have the option of purchasing the game show on any of the digital platforms as of now.

How to Stream Barmageddon For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV grants free access to its content for the first five days to its new subscribers. Moreover, FuboTV offers a week-long free trial to its new users. So, you can make the most of any of these offers and stream ‘Barmageddon’ free of cost. With that being said, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to illegal methods to do the same.

