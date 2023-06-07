Is Based on a True Story on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Based on a True Story’ is a crime comedy thriller series that revolves around three strangers who join forces to start a true crime podcast of their own, solve the murder cases around their neighborhood, and capitalize on people’s obsession with true crime. Created by Craig Rosenberg and Jason Bateman, the comedy show features hilarious onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, and Liana Liberato. If you are into murder mysteries, you are likely to be interested in learning more about this show. In that case, here are all the necessary details you might require!

What is Based on a True Story About?

The narrative follows the lives of three strangers — a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star — whose love for true crime podcasts brings them together and they work on investigating murder cases by running a true crime podcast themselves. Out of the three, it is the pregnant Ava who initiates the search for the local serial killer named the West Side Ripper in hopes of turning her life around and earning some much-needed cash. When her husband Nathan also lends a hand, a series of unfortunate events occur that risk the safety of the couple and their future child. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the series yourself!

Is Based on a True Story on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t include ‘Based on a True Story’ on its expansive streaming platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to similar crime comedy shows, such as ‘Murderville‘ and ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.’

Is Based on a True Story on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Based on a True Story’ is not available on the streamer. However, you can turn to other alternatives using your subscription, including ‘Bored to Death‘ and ‘The No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.’

Is Based on a True Story on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Based on a True Story’ in its library. Alternatively, you have similar comedy series at your disposal, such as ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ and ‘Veronica Mars.’

Is Based on a True Story on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Based on a True Story’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalog of content. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streaming giant houses. We recommend you watch ‘No Traces‘ and ‘Truth Seekers.’

Where to Watch Based on a True Story Online?

As of writing, ‘Based on a True Story’ is available for streaming exclusively on Peacock’s official website. Besides that, you don’t have the option to watch the Kaley Cuoco starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing.

How to Stream Based on a True Story For Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial to any of its subscribers, and since ‘Based on a True Story’ is solely available on Peacock, there is currently no way for you to stream the comedy thriller show for free. All you can do is wait for it to land on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial to its new users. With that said, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of looking for unethical methods to do so for free.

