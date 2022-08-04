Is Beavis and Butt-Head (2022) on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Mike Judge, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ is an adult animated series that follows the two titular characters. Beavis and Butt-Head are in their teenage years and shining examples of apathy, laziness, and lack of intelligence, among other things. Set in Highland, Texas, the show chronicles the lives of the two boys as they navigate on several morally ambiguous adventures. Over the course of the series, Beavis and Butt-Head have crossed paths with several people of note within their animated world.

The talented Mike Judge voices both of the protagonists, along with several other characters. The show first premiered in 1993 but was halted in 1997 after seven seasons. The eighth season of the show premiered in 2011 but did not continue for another iteration at the time. In 2022, the series was revived for public consumption. Fans of the show cannot wait to dive right back into the mayhem created by the teenage duo. If you are in the same boat and want to know where to watch the animated series, we have your back!

What is Beavis and Butt-Head About?

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ revolves around two teenage boys after who the show is named. Defined by their apathy, laziness, questionable intelligence, lowbrow humor, and admiration for heavy metal and alternative rock music, Beavis and Butt-Head can often be seen in scenarios that may not exactly be morally or legally acceptable. Both boys are far from any sort of role models, but their antics never leave to make the viewers laugh. The series was rebooted in 2022, much to the delight of its loyal fanbase. Many are curious about how they can watch the series, especially the episodes in and after season 9. Well, here’s how you can do the same!

Is Beavis and Butt-Head on Netflix?

No, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant offers similar shows that might capture your interest. We recommend checking out ‘BoJack Horseman‘ and ‘F Is for Family.’ The two adult animated drams will not fail to make you laugh with their on-point humor.

Is Beavis and Butt-Head on Hulu?

While Hulu does not host ‘Beavis and Butt-Head,’ it does offer excellent alternatives like ‘Family Guy‘ and ‘King of the Hill.’ The beloved animated shows have a massive fan following due to their intriguing characters and dark humor.

Is Beavis and Butt-Head on Amazon Prime?

You can watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ on Amazon Prime by adding Paramount+ to your regular plan for $9.99 per month here! Regular Prime members can utilize their subscriptions to watch animated series like ‘Undone‘ and ‘Invincible.’ Despite the additional otherworldly elements, the shows are indeed intended for adult audiences and might interest the fans of Mike Judge’s creation.

Is Beavis and Butt-Head on HBO Max?

HBO Max may not host ‘Beavis and Butt-Head,’ but do not let that deter you from checking out similar shows available on the streaming giant. Those interested in unique characters with a dark sense of humor in unprecedented situations might like ‘South Park‘ and ‘Rick and Morty.’

Is Beavis and Butt-Head on Disney+?

Even though Disney+ does not have ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ as a part of its offerings, the platform does offer similar shows like ‘The Simpsons.’ The adult animated series follows the eponymous family of five whose antics are as bizarre as they are hilarious.

Where to Watch Beavis and Butt-Head Online?

With Paramount+, watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ here! Alternatively, you can purchase the first four seasons of the series on YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Microsft Store.

How to Stream Beavis and Butt-Head for Free?

Paramount+ offers a week-long trial to its new users, which can be used to watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ at no cost. You can also avail the services of Paramount+ on Amazon Prime for free for seven days to check out the animated series. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch their favorite show. Paying relevant platforms shows your support for the showmakers and contributes to bringing you more of the same!

