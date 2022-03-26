Is Being the Ricardos on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, ‘Being the Ricardos’ is a biographical drama film that narrates the ups and downs in Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship and career during the production of their hit sitcom ‘I Love Lucy.’ The movie showcases the couple’s struggles with external factors during the filming as well as the internal tensions in their marriage. Upon its release, the biopic received widespread acclaim by critics and the general audience for the brilliant performances of its cast and unique narration style.

Nicole Kidman, who portrays the character of the effervescent Lucille Ball in the movie, was nominated for Best Actress at the 94th Academy Awards. Javier Bardem, who stars as Desi Arnaz, bagged the Best Actor nomination, while the uber-talented J. K. Simmons received a Best Supporting Actor nod. Apart from these actors, the stellar cast also features Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat in pivotal roles. If you can’t wait to watch the story of the 50s star couple, here is all the information you need!

What is Being the Ricardos About?

The movie mainly revolves around Lucille Ball and Desiderio Alberto Arnaz y de Acha III AKA Desi Arnaz, who are married to each other and working on the CBS sitcom, ‘I Love Lucy.’ The show is about a young middle-class couple — Lucy Ricardo and Ricky Ricardo — and their neighbor — the Mertzes. Even though ‘I Love Lucy’ is an adaptation of Ball’s radio show ‘My Favorite Husband,’ she often finds herself in conflict with the writers and directors when it comes to table reads and direction.

The actors who play the role of the Mertzes constantly fight on set, furthering the tensions during production. With Arnaz’s infidelity hanging between the married couple, they find themselves in the middle of a maelstrom during the production of the popular show. If you are eager to know how exactly to watch this fantastic movie, we have got your back!

Is Being the Ricardos on Netflix?

Sadly, ‘Being the Ricardos’ is not available on Netflix. The streaming giant does offer several amazing biopics based on iconic women, including ‘The Most Hated Woman in America‘ — which showcases the life of Madalyn Murray O’Hair — and ‘Roxanne Roxanne,‘ a film about a teen battle rap champ, Lolita Shanté Gooden AKA Roxanne Shanté. You can also opt for David Fincher’s ‘Mank,’ a biographical drama film that follows screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz as he strives to finish the screenplay of ‘Citizen Kane.’

Is Being the Ricardos on Hulu?

Those interested in watching ‘Being the Ricardos’ will not have any luck on Hulu as it is not a part of the streamer’s content library. Regardless, if you are interested in watching similar movies on the platform, we highly recommend ‘Judy.’ It tells the story of the phenomenal actress Judy Garland during the last year of her life. You can also watch the biographical drama based on Billie Holiday titled ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’

Is Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Being the Ricardos’ is indeed available on Amazon Prime. The movie falls under the umbrella of Amazon Studios and has been streaming on Prime Video since December 21, 2021. Prime members can watch the film here! Fans of the dynamic duo can also watch ‘Lucy and Desi’ which revolves around their partnership and also sheds light on their iconic legacy.

Is Being the Ricardos on HBO Max?

HBO Max is not the right place for you if you want to watch the Nicole Kidman starrer. Those interested in more biopics can use their HBO Max subscriptions to watch the biographical documentary ‘Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words.’ The platform is also home to the biopic of music icon Tina Turner called ‘Tina.’

Is Being the Ricardos on Disney+?

While Disney+ does not have ‘Being the Ricardos’ for its subscribers, it does offer some amazing movies like ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ which narrates the true story of Caroll Shelby and Ken Miles, who move heaven and earth to build a race car for Ford Motor Company, and ‘Eddie the Eagle,‘ the inspiring story of the British ski-jumper Michael David Edwards.

Where to Watch Being the Ricardos Online?

Amazon Prime is your best bet when it comes to watching ‘Being the Ricardos.’ The movie is exclusive to the platform and is not likely to be available on any other platform soon.

How to Stream Being the Ricardos for Free?

Those new to Amazon Prime services can use its 30-day free trial in order to watch ‘Being the Ricardos’ for free. However, we request our readers to refrain from illegal means to watch their favorite movies and instead watch them online only after paying.

Read More: Where Was Being The Ricardos Filmed?