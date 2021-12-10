Is Being the Ricardos on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime?

Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J. K. Simmons, and Nina Arianda, ‘Being the Ricardos’ is a biographical drama movie directed and written by Aaron Sorkin. The film explores the complicated relationship of ‘I Love Lucy’ stars Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball by offering a glimpse of one critical production week of the groundbreaking sitcom.

From their professional struggle at the time to controversies, the film offers an intimate understanding of a plethora of issues giving viewers a chance to understand what they were truly like behind the camera. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Being the Ricardos About?

Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, two well-established actors, got together in the early 50s for the production of a groundbreaking sitcom titled ‘I Love Lucy.’ While things start off well, and the duo appears to share a great relationship, things soon take a turn for the worse when a disgraceful set of accusations begin to tarnish their reputation and threaten the relationship of the power couple. As the political smear and cultural taboos put pressure on Desi and Lucille, they try to hold on to their relationship but soon realize that it is far more complicated than they imagined. By offering a glimpse of their interaction behind closed doors, the film tries to give viewers a chance to understand how the power couple struggles professionally and personally in the wake of those shocking accusations.

Is Being the Ricardos on Netflix?

The streaming giant has some really good biographical drama movies that are worth watching. Sadly, ‘Being the Ricardos’ is not one of them. We recommend Netflix subscribers watch ‘Falling Inn Love.’

Is Being the Ricardos on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the film on other platforms as it is currently not part of its regular offerings. Viewers looking for other films of the same genre may like ‘Ammonite.’

Is Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime?

The Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem-starrer will be accessible for streaming on Amazon Prime starting December 21, 2021. People who have a subscription to the platform can head here to watch the movie on the stipulated date.

Is Being the Ricardos on HBO Max

Since ‘Being the Ricardos’ is not a part of HBO Max’s current offering, subscribers can instead watch ‘Frida.’

Where to Watch Being the Ricardos Online?

The biographical drama movie is all set to have a limited theatrical release in the United States on December 10, 2021. People who wish to watch the film in cinema halls can book their tickets on Fandango. As far as availability on VOD platforms is concerned, it is highly unlikely that the Aaron Sorkin directorial will ever be available for rent/purchase as it is an Amazon Prime Original movie.

How to Stream Being the Ricardos for Free?

Amazon Prime offers its first-time subscribers a 30-day free trial. So, those who wish to watch the movie without paying anything can use the offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

