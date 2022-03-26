Is Belfast on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

Set in the late 1960s, ‘Belfast‘ is a period drama movie. It revolves around a young boy and his working-class family in Belfast, as they experience tumultuous times that change their lives. Fun fact – director and writer Kenneth Branagh described it as his most personal film because the movie depicts his childhood experiences.

A narrative this personal and authentic calls for some outstanding and convincing performances, which the talented cast ensemble deliver. The movie features Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Caitríona Balfe, and Jamie Dornan. If you are eager to learn more about this Oscar contender and want to watch it, here is all that you need to know!

What is Belfast About?

‘Belfast’ portrays a violent and chaotic era in Northern Ireland through the eyes of an innocent nine-year-old boy named Buddy. The narrative chronicles how Buddy and his family’s life turns upside down due to the socio-political unrest in August 1969. As things get more chaotic, he tries to comprehend and make sense of his life. Buddy does so by looking for the forces responsible for making people flee their homes. Soon, it is time for his family to take a call on whether they would like to stay on in Belfast or pack their bags and leave just like the others did. Are you wondering how you can watch the movie? Here is what you need to know!

Is Belfast on Netflix?

No, ‘Belfast’ is not available on Netflix, so subscribers will have to search other streamers for the movie. However, if you want to watch a black-and-white period drama with strong socio-political themes, you can stream ‘Passing‘ or ‘Roma.’

Is Belfast on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Belfast’ is not available in Hulu’s collection of movies and TV shows. However, subscribers have the option of watching ‘The Painted Bird‘ and ‘The Keeping Room.’ Both films are set against the backdrop of political turmoil; while the former is set in WWII Europe, the latter film revolves around events that take place during the American Civil War.

Is Belfast on Amazon Prime Video?

Although ‘Belfast’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, it is available on-demand. So, you can rent or purchase the film right here. But if you are looking for other films based on wars or conflicts that are included with your Prime subscription, you can watch ‘Cold War‘ or ‘Fateless.’

Is Belfast on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Belfast’ is not a part of HBO Max’s streaming library. In case you are in search of movies in the same vein, you might want to try watching ‘The Book Thief‘ or the French film ‘Au Revoir les Enfants.’ Both movies closely examine the idea of innocence in a politically volatile milieu, quite like the Kenneth Branagh directorial.

Is Belfast on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers will be disappointed to know that the drama movie is not included among the plethora of movies and TV shows it offers. But if you are interested in drama films set decades ago, you may enjoy ‘The Greatest Game Ever Played‘ and ‘Red Tails.’ While both films are quite different in their tone, they share themes of resilience and determination to change one’s circumstances, which is also the core of ‘Belfast.’

Where to Watch Belfast Online?

Apart from watching ‘Belfast’ on-demand on Amazon Prime Video (as mentioned above), there are several other VOD options you can use. They are DirecTV, Redbox, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. The movie is also available for rent or purchase on Vudu, YouTube, AMC Theatres, and Spectrum on Demand. In addition, you can stream the Jamie Dornan-starrer on Xfinity.

How to Stream Belfast for Free?

Since ‘Belfast’ is only available on-demand, there is no way to watch the film free of cost. However, paying to watch the film is always a viable option. So, we recommend our readers to pay for the online content they wish to consume and avoid using illegal ways.

