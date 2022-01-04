Is Beyond Oak Island on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Kevin Burns, ‘Beyond Oak Island’ is a product of the inherent curiosity that drives brothers Rick and Marty Lagina. Their dedication initially landed them in the longest-running treasure-hunting docuseries, ‘The Curse of Oak Island.’ After that, it helped them stage a spinoff titled ‘Beyond Oak Island,’ which allows them the opportunity to interact with like-minded people and gain more experience in treasure hunting. People who follow the original franchise might be fascinated by this promising spin-off that unravels other sides of the Laginas. So if you want to know where to watch it online, we have your back!

What Is Beyond Oak Island About?

As ‘Beyond Oak Island’ began, the siblings sent Oak Island researcher Matty Blake to East Texas to look for pirate Jean Lafitte’s sunken silver. New adventures pave the course of the rest of their journey as metal-detector king Gary Drayton visited Robbers Roost in Utah. The mission was to assist Butch Cassidy’s great-grandnephew in looking for gold.

After that, Rick went to Florida to gain more information about the quest to locate the French ship La Trinité. He also said that they wanted to share everything that they had learned over the years. In addition, he admitted that their reasons lean towards selfishness as well. Through the show, there were hoping to absorb new facts about different technologies and get ideas.

Is Beyond Oak Island on Netflix?

You won’t be able to find ‘Beyond Oak Island’ on Netflix, although the platform has a neverending list of TV shows and movies. In case you might be interested in watching similar shows on the platform, you can go for ‘The Lost Pirate Kingdom‘ and ‘Outer Banks.’

Is Beyond Oak Island on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Beyond Oak’ is currently a part of Amazon Prime Video’s current offerings. If you’re subscribed to the streamer, you can watch ‘Beyond Oak Island’ here!

Is Beyond Oak Island on Hulu?

You will be thrilled to know that ‘Beyond Oak Island’ is currently available for streaming on Hulu. If you are already subscribed, you can watch it here!

Is Beyond Oak Island on HBO Max?

‘Beyond Oak Island’ is not a part of HBO Max’s current offerings. But you can instead go for other reality shows on the platform, such as ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down‘ and ‘Impractical Jokers.’

Where to Watch Beyond Oak Island Online?

Since ‘Beyond Oak Island’ airs on ABC, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of the show on History’s official website. Besides that, you can watch ‘Oak Island’ on live streaming platforms such as DirecTV, Philo, and Xfinity Stream. You can also watch it on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Beyond Oak Island for Free?

As of now, none of the websites mentioned above offer free viewing. Moreover, we don’t advise our readers to use illegal methods for accessing content online. The most feasible option for you might be to pay for the content you want to watch to ensure a hassle-free experience.

