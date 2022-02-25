Is Bheemla Nayak on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

A remake of Sachy’s 2020 Malayalam film titled ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum,’ ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is an Indian Telugu-language action drama film that features stars like Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, and Samyuktha Menon. The movie centers upon the rivalry of Sub-inspector Bheemla Nayak and a spoilt son of an influential politician named Daniel Shekar. While the titular protagonist believes in sticking to his principles irrespective of people’s political connections, his adversary directly challenges everything he stands for by testing his values and pushing him to the limits of his tolerance. The action-packed drama that unfolds as these two rivals interact in different spheres of life makes for an exciting watch. Here’s everything you need to know about the premise and streaming details of ‘Bheemla Nayak.’

What is Bheemla Nayak About?

While on duty on an ordinary day, sub-inspector Bheemla Nayak learns about a man carrying liquor beyond the permissible quota between state borders. He immediately springs into action as the offender named Daniel Shekar beats up a cop at a police check post. At the time, no one knows that he is the son of an influential politician, so Bheemla does not hesitate in arresting him for his crimes. However, when he later learns more about Daniel and asks his seniors for advice, the sub-inspector is told to treat him with respect. Unfortunately, it’s too late as Daniel is reluctant to forgive the inspector for humiliating him. As he is later sentenced to 14-day imprisonment, the rivalry between the titular protagonist and the spoilt son of an influential politician escalates further, pitting them against one another for a battle of pride, values, and ego.

Is Bheemla Nayak on Netflix?

‘Bheemla Nayak’ is currently unavailable on the streaming giant. The movie is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform any time soon. People with a subscription to the streamer can instead watch ‘Nayattu.’

Is Bheemla Nayak on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video’s extensive offering does not include the Saagar K Chandra directorial. The film is also not going to arrive on the platform as on-demand content. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Kavaludaari‘ or ‘Joseph.’

Is Bheemla Nayak on Hotstar+?

Hostar+ subscribers who are looking for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer on the platform will be disappointed as the film is currently not part of its massive catalog. Viewers looking for somewhat similar films on the streamer may like ‘Police Police.’

Where to Watch Bheemla Nayak Online?

‘Bheemla Nayak’ released theatrically in different parts of the world on February 25, 2022. Therefore, people who wish to watch the film in cinema halls can book their tickets on Fandango (United States) or BookMyShow (India). As far as its availability on VOD platforms is concerned, there has been no official clarification from the distributors as of now.

How to Stream Bheemla Nayak for Free?

Sadly, you cannot watch Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer free of cost as now because the film is only released theatrically. We encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from illegal means.

Read More: Best Telugu Movies