Is BlackBerry on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the book titled ‘Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry’ by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff, ‘BlackBerry’ is a biographical comedy-drama movie that recounts the true tale of the exponential rise and fall of one of the world’s most coveted smartphone brands. Starring Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Rich Sommer, Michael Ironside, Martin Donovan, and Michelle Giroux, the Matt Johnson directorial opened to mostly positive reviews from critics upon its premiere. If you are interested in knowing more details about this film, including where you can watch it, we have got you covered!

What is BlackBerry About?

Set in the 1990s, the narrative focuses on Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, two men who work together to come up with the world’s first smartphone, BlackBerry. The company they create takes the industry of smartphones by storm as BlackBerry competes against the global giants. But soon, due to the competitiveness that the field of innovation demands, the smartphone brand starts to give in to the ruthlessly competitive forces of Silicon Valley. Do you want to find out the tale behind the rise and fall of BlackBerry in detail? Well, here are all the ways you can watch it yourself and learn all about it!

Is BlackBerry on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘BlackBerry’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. However, the streaming giant makes up for it by giving you access to plenty of other options, such as ‘The Laundromat‘ and ‘A Futile and Stupid Gesture.’

Is BlackBerry on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘BlackBerry’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar drama films on the streamer, including ‘I, Tonya.’

Is BlackBerry on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘BlackBerry’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you have several similar movies you can turn to by using your subscription, such as ‘WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.’

Is BlackBerry on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘BlackBerry’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, the biopic is still available for purchase on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! Meanwhile, you can put your regular subscription to good use by watching other alternatives, including ‘Air‘ and ‘House of Gucci.’

Where to Watch BlackBerry Online?

‘BlackBerry’ has been released in theaters and is also available to buy or rent on DirecTV, Xfinity, Vudu, AMC on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. But if you wish to get an immersive experience on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream BlackBerry For Free?

Since ‘BlackBerry’ is only available for purchase and in theaters as of now, there is currently no way for you to stream the biographical film for free. All you can do is wait for the movie to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscription and never turn to unethical methods to watch their favorite content.

Read More: Best Biopics on Netflix