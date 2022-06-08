Is Block Party on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Block Party’ (originally titled ‘Block Party Juneteenth’) is a family comedy movie that revolves around an ambitious Harvard graduate named Keke McQueen who is looking forward to kickstarting her career in Atlanta, away from her hometown. Directed by Dawn Wilkinson, the comedy movie features hilarious performances from a talented ensemble of cast, including Antoinette Robertson, Margaret Avery, Gary Anthony Williams, and Terayle Hill. If you particularly enjoy watching family comedies, you must be interested in learning more about this film and the ways you can watch it. Well, in that case, allow us to provide you with all the information you might need!

What is Block Party About?

The narrative follows a 23-year-old Harvard graduate — Keke McQueen — who can’t wait to get away from her hometown of Grand Rapids in Michigan in order to pursue her dream job in Atlanta. However, she is forced to put a hold on her plans when she discovers that her Grandma Janice is in the early stages of dementia. In order to save her grandma’s block party, she leaves her career hanging and finds herself falling back in love with her hometown and the people in it. Now that your interest has peaked, let’s find out where and how you can catch the movie online!

Is Block Party on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Block Party’ on some other platform as it is not a part of the streaming giant’s extensive catalog. However, one can turn to other alternatives that are available on the streamer, such as ‘In Family I Trust‘ and ‘Honeymoon with My Mother.’

Is Block Party on Hulu?

As the family comedy series is unavailable on Hulu at the moment, subscribers can instead take advantage of their subscription to tune into other similar films on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘Billy Madison‘ and ‘That’s My Boy.’

Is Block Party on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘Block Party’ is not included in the expansive collection of movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. However, don’t let it stop you from watching other alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘The War With Grandpa.’ You can get access to the film for free by enabling your free trial period of the Showtime add-on on the platform.

Is Block Party on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Block Party’ is not available for streaming on the platform. But if you are looking to watch similar films, there are plenty available on the streamer. You can tune in to ‘Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman‘ and ‘Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion.’

Where to Watch Block Party Online?

Since ‘Block Party’ released exclusively in theatres, as of now, there is no way for you to catch the comedy film on any of the digital platforms. At the moment, the only way you can crack a few laughs with Keke and her family is on the big screen. However, if you are not patient enough to wait for the movie to be made available online, you can always check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Block Party for Free?

As mentioned above, the family comedy movie is unavailable for streaming on any of the platforms. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream ‘Block Party’ for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it gets made available on any of the digital platforms that provide a free trial to their new subscribers. With that being said, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of using illegal methods for doing the same.

