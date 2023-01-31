Is Blood (2023) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Blood’ is a horror thriller movie that revolves around a separated mother and her two children — one daughter and one son. When they move into an old family farmhouse, the son gets bitten by a dog, after which their life turns upside down for the worse. Directed by Brad Anderson, the horror film features brilliant performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Michelle Monaghan, Skeet Ulrich, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, June B. Wilde, and Skylar Morgan.

Upon its premiere, the cannibalistic thriller opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics as it tackles several prevalent themes, such as motherly love, while also working as a nail-biter through its vampirism. So, if you enjoy watching gory thrillers, you must be excited to learn more about this film. Luckily for you, we have got you covered!

What is Blood About?

The narrative follows a recently separated nurse and mother named Jess who moves back into her old family farmhouse along with her daughter Tyler and son Owen. Soon, their family dog disappears into the woods for a few days and upon returning, attacks and bites Owen. As the infection from the bite grows intense with each passing second, his thirst for blood increases. Will Jess be able to cure this disturbing disease to keep her child sane and alive? To find out, you will have to watch the film yourself, and these are all the ways you can do so!

Is Blood on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will need to look for ‘Blood’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streaming giant. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘Don’t Listen‘ and ‘Family Blood.’

Is Blood on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t include ‘Blood’ on its expansive platform. Thanks to its massive catalog though, you have access to several similar horror movies, including the likes of ‘The Haunting in Connecticut‘ and ‘The Possession.’

Is Blood on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Blood’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Alternatively, you do have the option to tune into other alternatives that the streamer offers, such as ‘Honeymoon‘ and ‘The Cursed.’

Is Blood on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Blood’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can still purchase the horror film on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same from here! You can also use your regular subscription to watch some excellent alternatives, including ‘The Assent‘ and ‘Homebound.’

Where to Watch Blood Online?

‘Blood’ has been released in theaters, but it is also available for purchase on Spectrum on Demand and iTunes. If you wish to get goosebumps by catching the action on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Blood For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that ‘Blood’ is unavailable for streaming on any of the digital platforms, as of now. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to get access to the Brad Anderson directorial for free. However, you can hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. With that being said, we always encourage our readers to watch their favorite movies and TV shows legally by paying for them rather than resorting to illegal ways to do the same.

