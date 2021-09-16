Is Blue Bayou on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Starring Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O’Brien, Linh Dan Pham, and Sydney Kowalske, ‘Blue Bayou’ recounts the story of an Asian American man whose failure to get neutralized lands him in a legal battle against deportation. With contemporary immigration issues serving as its central plotline, the movie explores a personal struggle of a troubled man who is desperately trying to stay with his family. In case movies on socio-political matters intrigue you, then ‘Blue Bayou’ may just be the right movie for you to watch. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Blue Bayou About?

Antonio LeBlanc is an adopted Korean American who lives with his wife Kathy in New Orleans. Kathy is a rehabilitation nurse, but Antonio doesn’t want her to work in her condition. But his attempts to become the breadwinner for the family are met with a huge hurdle when his potential employers check his criminal records. The situation gets worse when LeBlanc faces deportation, and he learns that his adoptive family never naturalized him. In all the chaos, he finds some peace when he strikes up an unexpected friendship with a Vietnamese refugee named Parker. Although he is grateful for his family and friends, Antonio is forced to embrace the world of crime to pay for the legal battle against this deportation and to take care of his pregnant wife.

However, even with a lawyer, his chances are bleak, and LeBlanc realizes that he will have to let go of his grudges and seek help from his adoptive family that he left behind a long time ago. But will they be willing to help? Will Antonio have enough people on his side to avoid deportation? To find out how the story unfolds, you must watch ‘Blue Bayou.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is Blue Bayou on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the drama movies on other platforms because ‘Blue Bayou’ is currently not accessible on the streaming giant. People with a subscription to the streamer can instead watch ‘Out of Many, One‘ or ‘I’m No Longer Here.‘

Is Blue Bayou on Hulu?

People who are looking for ‘Blue Bayou’ on Hulu will probably be disappointed because the movie is not yet available on the platform, and it’s unlikely to arrive on the streamer any time soon. However, subscribers can alternatively stream ‘The Flood‘ or ‘God’s Own Country.’

Is Blue Bayou on Amazon Prime?

‘Blue Bayou’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime as part of its regular catalog. Furthermore, the film is not currently accessible for rent/purchase. Therefore, Prime subscribers can watch ‘They Come to America: The Politics of Immigration.’

Is Blue Bayou on HBO Max?

Since HBO Max’s current catalog does not include ‘Blue Bayou,’ we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Warrior‘ or ‘An American Pickle.’

Where to Watch Blue Bayou Online?

‘Blue Bayou’ is only releasing in theaters as of now. So, if you plan on watching the film, then you can book your tickets on Fandango. Popular VOD platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Redbox, and iTunes are expected to include the film in their catalogs shortly.

How to Stream Blue Bayou for Free?

‘Blue Bayou’ is currently releasing theatrically, and it’s highly unlikely that it will be accessible on platforms with a free trial any time soon. Therefore, cord-cutters will probably have to wait for a while before they can access the movie free of cost.

