Is Blue Bloods on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Blue Bloods‘ is a police procedural series that revolves around the Reagan family, serving various law enforcement positions. Apart from putting out an authentic picture of what it is like to work in law enforcement, the show also emphasizes familial ties and depicts how crucial it is to find a balance between one’s professional and personal life. Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, the show has an ensemble cast including talents like Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Tom Selleck, among others. In case you wish to know more about this exciting show, here is all you need to know.

What Is Blue Bloods About?

Based primarily on the lives of the Reagan family, ‘Blue Blood’ portrays the challenges they face while working in law enforcement. As each member works in a different law enforcement branch, we witness how their professional lives often intertwine. Moreover, the show explores interpersonal relationships between the family members as well as their colleagues at work.

However, ‘Blue Bloods’ is perhaps best known for the dinner scenes where everyone comes together as a family, no matter their profession. Now, if you are wondering where you can catch this popular police procedural, we have you covered!

Is Blue Bloods On Netflix?

No, ‘Blue Bloods’ isn’t a part of Netflix’s massive content library. Although, if you’re in the mood for some excellent crime drama, we can recommend offerings like ‘Longmire‘ and ‘Murderville.’

Is Blue Bloods On Hulu?

Sadly, the latest episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ are unavailable on Hulu, but users can rejoice as they can find the first nine seasons here.

Is Blue Bloods On Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can watch ‘Blue Bloods’ on Amazon Prime by adding a Paramount+ add-on to your subscription or renting or buying. You can find all the details here. Besides, you can also enjoy free shows with your regular plan, like ‘Detective McLean‘ and ‘Monk.’

Is Blue Bloods On HBO Max?

No, subscribers of HBO Max will be unable to watch ‘Blue Bloods’ on the streaming platform. Albeit, the service does offer excellent crime drama alternatives such as ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Mare of Easttown,’ and ‘Without a Trace.’

Where To Watch Blue Bloods Online?

Currently, you can watch ‘Blue Bloods’ on Paramount+ and CBS’ official website. Not just that, the show can be streamed on DirecTV, FuboTV, Xfinity, Spectrum On Demand, and YouTube TV. Additionally, one can rent or purchase multiple seasons on Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

How To Watch Blue Bloods For Free?

Luckily, Paramount+, Hulu, and Xfinity offer a one-month free trial to new users, and DirecTV provides a 5-day trial. Meanwhile, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial; you can use any of these offers to watch ‘Blue Bloods’ free of cost. That said, we do recommend our readers pay for their entertainment and not resort to illegal means.

