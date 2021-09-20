Is Bob Hearts Abishola on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Chuck Lorre (‘Big Bang Theory’), Eddie Gorodetsky (‘Two and a Half Man’), Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere, CBS’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is a sitcom that features talented actors like Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, and Maribeth Monroe. The series recounts the hilarious story of a passionate businessman whose mild heart attack turns out to be a blessing in disguise after he falls in love with a nurse of Nigerian origin. Sadly, cultural differences and a lack of interest from a potential partner stand in his way, but the protagonist is unperturbed by the challenges.

With elements of romance, the comedy series is undoubtedly one of the funniest shows currently out there. If you plan on watching it, then here’s all the information that you are going to need.

What is Bob Hearts Abishola About?

Robert “Bob” Wheeler is a hardworking and ambitious man who has luckily been born into a well-off family with a highly competitive and successful sock company. The Detroit-based businessman shoulders the responsibility of growing the organization along with his mother and younger twin siblings, Christina and Douglas. Unfortunately, in the race to remain relevant in the market, Bob pushes himself to the point that he ends up having a mild heart attack. When he is recovering at the Woodward Memorial Hospital, Bob meets a compassionate and kind nurse named Abishola Adebambo and falls in love with her. Unfortunately, hardworking Abishola has no interest or time for a love affair.

However, that does not discourage the passionate businessman who completely overlooks all the cultural differences between them that eventually lead to countless hilarious confrontations. The American-Nigerian story of connection is a must-watch for anyone who is looking for a light-hearted series.

Is Bob Hearts Abishola on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers who are looking for ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ on the streaming giant will be disappointed since it is currently not accessible on the platform. Viewers looking for other sitcoms can instead watch ‘Grace and Frankie‘ or ‘Kim’s Convenience.’

Is Bob Hearts Abishola on Hulu?

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is available for live streaming on Hulu + Live TV. However, if you have a Hulu basic subscription, then you may have to find the series on a different platform. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Letterkenny‘ or ‘Grown-ish.’

Is Bob Hearts Abishola on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers with a Paramount+ add-on can head here to watch the sitcom. However, one can also purchase their favorite episodes or season on the aforementioned link.

Where to Watch Bob Hearts Abishola Online?

CBS’ official website has ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ in its catalog. The Billy Gardell-starrer is also accessible on Paramount+. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show. In case you wish to live-stream the latest episodes of the sitcom, then you can head to FuboTV, DirecTV, and YouTubeTV. Fans can purchase their favorite season on Video-on-demand platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and YouTube. AppleTV, Xfinity, and Spectrum also have ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ in their current offerings.

How to Stream Bob Hearts Abishola for Free?

Now, there are several ways you can stream ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ without paying a single penny. The 7-day trial offered by AppleTV, FuboTV, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV or the 14-day free-streaming offer by YouTubeTV can all be used to watch the sitcom free of cost.

