Is Bones and All on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel of the same name, this coming-of-age film follows Lee and Maren Yearly as a cannibalistic couple on a road trip across America. They quickly discover, however, that all paths lead back to their horrific pasts and to the last stand that will test whether their love can endure their unique tastes.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie features talents such as Timothee Chalamet, Taylor Russel, Mark Rylance, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, and others. For those who love their romance with a tinge of cannibalism, ‘Bones and All’ is right up their alley. If you plan to watch the film, here’s everything you need to know about it.

What Is Bones and All About?

A compelling relationship develops between a drifting stranger and an outcast young woman. The two teenage vagabonds travel from one state to the next through harsh America. Maren and Lee are in love and are supported by one another in a way that is unattainable from the outside world. On their uncertain journey, the unusual couple encounters the hazard of a complex living in an increasingly conservative society.

The marginalized couple lives outside society’s norms in the shadows by using side routes and avoiding exposure. It’s not just their love for each other that ties the pair together, but it’s also their shared taste in cannibalism. Curious to know more about the journey of this unconventional couple and where to watch the film? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Bones and All on Netflix?

No, ‘Bones and All’ is not among the many excellent films on Netflix. However, on the platform, you can catch hilarious alternatives to satiate your appetite, such as ‘The Fuck It List,’ ‘To The Bone,’ and ‘Tallgirl.’

Is Bones and All on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Bones and All’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Nevertheless, check out other coming of age films that the streaming platform offers, such as ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower‘ and ‘After‘.

Is Bones and All on Amazon Prime?

The large content catalog of Amazon Prime Video compensates for the absence of ‘Bones and All’ by providing its subscribers other enjoyable alternatives in the same genre, such as ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Summer Nights.’

Is Bones and All on HBO Max?

‘Bones and All’ is not among the many films in the vast collection of movies and shows on HBO. Thus, you will have to look elsewhere to watch it. However, that shouldn’t deter you from exploring different alternatives HBO Max provides its users, such as ‘Shiva Baby’.

Where To Watch Bones and All Online?

Unfortunately, ‘Bones and All’ has premiered in select theatres and is unavailable for streaming online. If you cannot wait to watch the Luca Guadagnino directorial, you can catch it at your nearest theater by booking your tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How To Stream Bones and All For Free?

As previously mentioned, ‘Bones and All’ is only showing in a few theaters, so there is no way to watch it for free online. All you can do is hope for it to arrive on any digital platform offering free trials to new subscribers. In any case, we urge our readers to take full use of the movie as intended by the creators by either purchasing the necessary memberships or purchasing tickets to see it in a theater.

