Is Boston Strangler on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the true story of the infamous serial killer labeled as the Boston Strangler, ‘Boston Strangler’ is a historical true crime movie that revolves around the reporter who was the first one to break the story about the serial killer. Written and helmed by Matt Ruskin, the crime drama film consists of some famous names in the Hollywood industry, including Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper, David Dastmalchian, and Morgan Spector.

Upon its premiere, ‘Boston Strangler’ was received quite positively by most critics as they applauded the film’s ability to focus on other prevalent issues, such as sexism, along with the obvious ones. If you happen to be one of the true-crime aficionados, you must be very interested in knowing more about this movie. Well, don’t worry because we come bearing all the necessary details you might require!

What is Boston Strangler About?

Set in the early 1960s in Boston, the narrative follows Loretta McLaughlin who becomes the first journalist to find a connection between the murders committed by the Boston Strangler and bring the story to light for the whole world to see. With the help of her colleague Jean Cole, she tries to investigate deeper into the case while the killer keeps taking victims left and right. Are you curious to find out if the Boston Strangler gets caught? For that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Boston Strangler on Netflix?

Despite its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, ‘Boston Strangler’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, there are other true crime films about serial killers that you can turn to, including ‘The Good Nurse‘ and ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.’

Is Boston Strangler on Disney+?

No, Disney+ does not include ‘Boston Strangler’ on its platform. But you can find something along the same lines to watch, be it less gory and intense, such as ‘Get a Clue.’

Is Boston Strangler on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Boston Strangler’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. But to satisfy your appetite to watch something vivid and criminal, you might want to check out ‘The Honeymoon Killers‘ and ‘The Silence of the Lambs.’

Is Boston Strangler on Hulu?

We bring good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘Boston Strangler’ has been released exclusively on Hulu; so you can check out the true crime film by heading here!

Is Boston Strangler on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Boston Strangler’ on its expansive platform. However, there are plenty of other alternatives you can turn to by using your subscription. We recommend you watch ‘15 Killings‘ and ‘Ed Gein: The Butcher of Plainfield.’

Where to Watch Boston Strangler Online?

Apart from Hulu, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Boston Strangler’ online. So, if you can’t wait any longer, we suggest you subscribe to the platform and get access to it instantly.

How to Stream Boston Strangler For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu offers all its new subscribers a month-long free trial, which you can use to stream ‘Boston Strangler’ for free. With that said, we encourage our readers to always prefer to watch their favorite movies and TV shows legally by paying for them rather than turning to unethical means to do the same.

