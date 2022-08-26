Is Breaking (2022) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Abi Damaris Corbin, ‘Breaking‘ is a crime thriller movie based on real-life events. The film tells the story of Brian Brown-Easley, a Marine Corps veteran who finds himself in financial trouble. His concern for how the lack of money would affect his daughter’s future and the looming possibility of losing his home forces Brian to take up desperate measures. In 2017, the former soldier decided to rob a bank by threatening them with a bomb.

Starring John Boyega, Michael Kenneth Williams, Nicole Beharie, and Selenis Leyva, the movie provides a grim insight into a man’s journey on a criminal path. The film has been praised by many for its depiction of sensitive topics and the delicate balance between moral lessons and entertainment. If you are eager to know where you watch the movie, we have your back!

What is Breaking About?

‘Breaking’ is based on Aaron Gell’s 2018 Task & Purpose article ‘They Didn’t Have to Kill Him.’ It details the story of a veteran who had to make tough and questionable decisions due to tragic circumstances. The film follows Brian Brown-Easley, a former member of the Marine Corps who finds himself struggling for money. Afraid that his financial woes may negatively impact his daughter’s life and bring his family to the streets, the veteran decides to rob a Wells Fargo Bank using a bomb threat. Those looking forward to knowing how to watch for themselves have to search no further because we have just the answers!

Is Breaking on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not host ‘Breaking’ for its subscribers. Those looking forward to learning about the life of a former soldier may enjoy ‘Resurface.’ The documentary film tells the story of a veteran who was pushed to the edge of suicide before finding solace in the waves of the ocean when he took up surfing.

Is Breaking on Hulu?

Hulu users will be disappointed to know that ‘Breaking’ is not available on the platforms. However, do not let that disappoint you as the streamer does offer similar movies like ‘A Day to Die.’ The film tells the story of a disgraced parole officer who finds himself in the midst of the criminal world due to financial woes.

Is Breaking on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not offer ‘Breaking,’ the platform’s extensive media library more than makes up for it. Prime users looking for a similar movie may enjoy ‘Last Flag Flying.’ Starring Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne, the film revolves around three old veterans. The former friends are reunited when one of them has to bury their son, who lost his life in another war.

Is Breaking on HBO Max?

No, ‘Breaking’ is not available on HBO Max. However, the streaming giant does offer excellent alternatives like ‘The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain‘ and ‘American Sniper.’ Both movies are inspired by real-life events surrounding veterans haunted by their past.

Where to Watch Breaking Online?

As of writing, ‘Breaking’ is not available on any digital platforms. You may book tickets to watch the movie in theatres near you here!

How to Stream Breaking for Free?

Given the theatrically exclusive release of ‘Breaking,’ the film is not available for viewing on digital platforms for free. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch their favorite movies. Paying relevant channels to watch the films shows your support for those who have worked hard to bring you your favorite stories.

Read More: Is Breaking (2022) Based on a True Story?