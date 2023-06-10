Is Brooklyn 45 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Brooklyn 45’ is a historical horror mystery movie that revolves around five military veterans who gather in the parlor of a Brooklyn brownstone to support their troubled host. But things get out of hand when the metaphorical ghosts turn into literal ones. Written and directed by Ted Geoghegan, the supernatural thriller film stars Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Ezra Buzzington, and Larry Fessenden, all of whom enhance the quality of the narrative with their impressive acting chops. Moreover, upon its premiere, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews due to its gripping storyline and compelling performances. So, if you wish to know more about it, let us fill you in on all the necessary details!

What is Brooklyn 45 About?

In 1945, a band of five military veterans and childhood friends reunite in a parlor in order to give some support to their troubled host. What initially was a cocktail invitation soon turns into an impromptu séance, which leads to their respective metaphorical ghosts of the past becoming all too real. Now that the veterans are trapped in the lounge, they must resort to the only way out of this predicament, that is, bloodshed. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the horror movie yourself!

Is Brooklyn 45 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Brooklyn 45’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar horror films, such as ‘No One Gets Out Alive‘ and ‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight.’

Is Brooklyn 45 on HBO Max?

No, ‘Brooklyn 45’ is not included in HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to other horror movies along similar lines, much like ‘Evil Dead‘ and ‘Evil Dead 2,‘ using your subscription.

Is Brooklyn 45 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are likely to be disappointed to know that ‘Brooklyn 45’ is not a part of the streamer’s library. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out some excellent alternatives that Hulu offers. We recommend you watch ‘We Need to Do Something‘ and ‘Treehouse.’

Is Brooklyn 45 on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Brooklyn 45’ is unavailable on Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can get access to it by including the Shudder or AMC+ add-on to your current plan. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! For people looking to make the most of their regular subscriptions, they can turn to other alternatives that the streaming giant houses like ‘House of Inequity‘ and ‘A House on the Bayou.’

Where to Watch Brooklyn 45 Online?

‘Brooklyn 45’ is available for streaming on Shudder, AMC+, DirecTV, and Spectrum on Demand. Moreover, you can get access to the horror mystery film on YouTube by including the Shudder or AMC+ add-on to your current plan. You can learn more about the same right here!

How to Stream Brooklyn 45 For Free?

Fortunately, Shudder and AMC+ offer a week-long free trial to their respective new subscribers. On the other hand, new users of DirecTV can avail of the 5-day free trial that the streaming platform offers. So, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Brooklyn 45’ for free. Having said that, we recommend our readers always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to unethical methods to do the same.

