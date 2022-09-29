Is Bros on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Bros’ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around two gay men, both of whom struggle with commitment issues, making it hard for them to dip both their feet in love. Co-written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, the rom-com film tackles some prevalent societal issues with the help of satire and comedic elements spread throughout the narrative.

The impressive and hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, and Guillermo Díaz, enhance the overall quality of the movie as well. So, if you are interested in learning more about the movie, here are all the necessary details!

What is Bros About?

The narrative follows a proud yet self-doubting New York museum curator named Bobby Lieber, who is tasked with writing a romantic comedy with a gay couple at the center of it all. While he is working on the script, a handsome and macho lawyer, Aaron, enters his life and flips his whole it upside down. As the two spend more time with each other, Bobby falls in love with him and explores a new side of him that he wasn’t aware of earlier. So, if you wish to watch the romance between Bobby and Aaron unfold, you will have to catch the movie yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Bros on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Bros’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. Though, there are plenty of similar films that you can enjoy watching on the streaming giant, like ‘Single All The Way‘ and ‘Alex Strangelove.’

Is Bros on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be in for a disappointment as ‘Bros’ is not included in the platform’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that Hulu houses. You are likely to enjoy ‘Fire Island‘ and ‘Just Friends.’

Is Bros on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video might not house ‘Bros’ but it does offer a plethora of similar movies to its subscribers. We recommend you watch ‘My Fake Boyfriend‘ and ‘Benjamin.’

Is Bros on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Bros’ on other platforms because the romantic movie is not a part of the platform’s extensive library. Alternatively, you can turn to some excellent alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘Sublet.’

Where to Watch Bros Online?

As of writing, ‘Bros’ is unavailable for streaming on any digital platform. This means that there is currently no possible way for you to watch the gay romantic comedy movie online. However, the film has been released exclusively in theatres. So, you can check out show timings and book tickets for it on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Bros For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Bros’ is not available online, which also means that you cannot stream the Nicholas Stoller directorial for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering free access to its new subscribers. In the meanwhile, we request our readers to stray away from using illegal methods to watch their favorite content and instead pay for the relevant subscriptions to do the same.

